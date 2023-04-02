Albuquerque police: Uncle charged with killing nephew

An 83-year-old Albuquerque man was charged with 2nd-degree murder for allegedly shooting an killing his nephew over the weekend.

Police said in a news release that Melquaides Melecio Garcia fatally shot his nephew with a revolver during an gathering at a mobile home they shared off of Carlisle NE. Witnesses told officers that Garcia and his nephew, Stephen Garcia, were arguing inside when Melquaides Garcia shot his younger relative.

Melquaides Garcia told police his nephew was physically abusive toward him, and the elder Garcia was recently hospitalized because of their fights. The uncle said his nephew had also recently stolen a gun and other items from him.

“Melquaides said he and Stephen Garcia were drinking tequila on Saturday when Stephen took a generator that belonged to Melquaides,” police wrote in a news release. “Melquaides said he decided he, ‘was not going to take it anymore.'”

Melquaides told police he blacked out while watching a basketball game and doesn’t remember shooting his nephew.

Melquaides was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It wasn’t clear Sunday if had obtained an attorney.