Wildfires reported south of Albuquerque, lead to evacuations in Moriarty

A grass fire near Moriarty led officials to request nearby residents to evacuate.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque posted a bulletin on Twitter on Sunday saying county officials had requested that residents in the Echo Ridge area of Torrance County evacuate to the nearby Moriarty Civic Center.

The weather service sent out the alert on behalf of the emergency management agency in Torrance County at about 12:30 p.m.

The fire was spreading east in the area south of Moriarty, according to the weather service.

Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said the fire was reported south of the Moriarty Municipal Airport.

“The weather conditions were ripe for the spread, rapid spread of that fire,” Anderson said. “So we’re talking strong westerly winds and a very dry atmosphere.”

Anderson said there was also a fire reported Sunday in the Socorro area. And he cautioned that high winds and dry conditions could lead to dangerous fire conditions throughout the state on Monday and Tuesday.

“If there’s any ignitions either of those days there’s definitely going to be a threat for the spread of fire,” he said.

Torrance County Emergency Management and other officials didn’t respond to requests for comment on Sunday.