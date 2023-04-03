 NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured - Albuquerque Journal

NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Tony Gomez (Courtesy Doña Ana County Detention Center)

A Sunland Park police officer was shot and injured while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police.

The officer, who was not identified, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The suspect, meanwhile, was taken into custody, according to NMSP’s Twitter account.

Silver Wilson, a State Police spokesman, didn’t say Sunday when the shooting took place, who the suspect was and what charges he or she will face.

KOAT-TV reported the shooting took place Saturday on Megan Street in Santa Teresa.

Tony Gomez was arrested on suspicion of 15 felony charges including attempted murder, first degree kidnapping, child abuse, negligent use of a deadly weapon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle, according to a state court website. KOAT reported Gomez is being held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

