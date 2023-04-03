 Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here’s how New Mexico is planning to divvy up its first round of opioid settlement money - Albuquerque Journal

Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here’s how New Mexico is planning to divvy up its first round of opioid settlement money

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed a massive lawsuit in 2019 targeting companies involved in the manufacture, distribution or sale of opioid pain medications in New Mexico. The state has since reached settlements with more than a dozen companies, including some of the nation’s largest drug manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies. The settlement agreements require the state to spend the money on programs intended to help people addicted to opioid narcotics.

By one estimate, the settlements will total more than $500 million. The state has received only a small portion of that funding to date. Lawmakers this year approved House Bill 2, the state’s spending bill, which appropriates $21 million to six state agencies and the University of New Mexico from the settlements. Both the House and Senate approved HB 2 but it had not been signed Tuesday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The agencies and appropriations are:

Early Childhood Education and Care Department:

  • $5 million for childcare assistance
  • $1 million for infant mental health

Human Services Department:

  • $1.5 million for start-up and expansion of certified community behavioral health clinics
  • $2 million for housing assistance for people affected by opioid use disorder
  • $2 million to expand screening, brief intervention and referral to treatment program
  • $1 million to expand telehealth services for people affected by opioid use disorder

Department of Health:

  • $2.5 million for medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder
  • $1 million for medication-assisted treatment for tribal members related to opioid use disorder

Children, Youth and Families Department:

  • $1 million for grants to hospitals to improve reporting and adherence to plans of safe care related to children with prenatal drug exposure
  • $1 million to expand and build capacity for in-home parent skills-based program

Corrections Department:

  • $1 million for medication assisted treatment in prisons

Public Education Department:

  • $200,000 to pilot wellness rooms in public and charter schools

University of New Mexico:

  • $1 million for the children’s psychiatric hospital for services for children and families affected by opioid use disorder
  • $800,000 for the hepatitis community health outcomes program to provide training and consultation related to opioid treatment

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here’s how New Mexico is planning to divvy up its first round of opioid settlement money

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
That truck busted my windshield! Now what do I ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local attorney says when it ... A local attorney says when it comes to stuff falling off a vehicle and damaging yours, size does not matter.
2
Family of man who was wielding nail clippers when ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lawsuit argues there should have ... The lawsuit argues there should have been services in place to help Jesus Crosby that night instead of officers engaging him in an "armed ...
3
New Mexico labor force nearing pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
Experts: The rate remains stubbornly low, ... Experts: The rate remains stubbornly low, however.
4
Teenage girl injured in fall near Embudito trailhead in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A girl was bouldering near Embudito ... A girl was bouldering near Embudito Trailhead when she fell 10 feet and became stuck.
5
Drug money: New Mexico to use $500M in settlement ...
ABQnews Seeker
The funding offers New Mexico a ... The funding offers New Mexico a unique opportunity to build a system for treating and preventing narcotic use and addiction, said former Attorney General ...
6
Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here’s how New Mexico is ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers are parceling out $21 million ... Lawmakers are parceling out $21 million from New Mexico’s first round of opioid settlement money. Here’s where it’s going.
7
Grammer: Lou Henson among many San Diego State's Brian ...
ABQnews Seeker
If San Diego State coach Brian ... If San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher had his way, you may not even know he was at the Final Four or playing for ...
8
NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured
ABQnews Seeker
A Sunland Park police officer was ... A Sunland Park police officer was shot and injured while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police. The officer, ...
9
New Mexico State Spelling Bee has 'wars of words.' ...
ABQnews Seeker
Watch a video highlighting New Mexico ... Watch a video highlighting New Mexico State Spelling Bee.