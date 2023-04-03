Drug money: New Mexico to use $500M in settlement funds to aid in opioid recovery and prevention efforts

New Mexico is reaping the first fruits of a massive lawsuit the state brought against more than a dozen companies, alleging they garnered large profits selling narcotic painkillers that left many addicted.

Lawmakers recently appropriated $21 million to six state agencies and the University of New Mexico for services intended to help the state dig out of an opioid addiction crisis.

The appropriations are among the first expenditures from an estimated $500 million or more the state expects to receive over the next 20 years from settlements with some of the nations’s largest corporations, said former Attorney General Hector Balderas, who filed the lawsuit in 2017.

In addition to the $21 million, local governments have also started receiving money from the settlements.

The funding offers New Mexico a unique opportunity to build a system for treating and preventing narcotic use and addiction, he said.

“This really allows us to build a safety net that has never quite existed” in New Mexico, Balderas said. “The safety net can really target preventative and life-saving interventions that didn’t quite exist in past generations.”

The challenge now is to build treatment and behavioral health capacity that will allow New Mexico to make effective use of the money, he said.

“We need a stronger behavioral health safety net,” Balderas said. “We don’t have enough drug treatment providers in New Mexico. We need a very efficient way to deploy those services. All leaders really have to be at the table to design more robust delivery and intervention.”

Attorney General Raúl Torrez, who took office in January, estimates that New Mexico to date has reached settlements worth some $325 million with companies, including opioid manufacturers, distributors and retail pharmacies.

The companies that reached the largest settlements with New Mexico are Walmart, $150 million; Kroger, $85 million; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, $36.7 million, according to data provided by Torrez’s office.

Negotiations are ongoing with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Walgreens.

Corrections Department plan

The settlements list a range of approved uses for the funding. Among them is treatment for people in jails and prisons, and support for people transitioning out of the criminal justice system.

The New Mexico Corrections Department plans to use its $1 million appropriation to expand a pilot program that provides medically assisted treatment for inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, said agency spokeswoman Carmelina Hart.

Medically assisted treatment, or MAT, uses opioid-replacement drugs such as Suboxone, a brand-name drug that can block the agonizing withdrawal symptoms that discourage people addicted to heroin or other opiates.

The pilot program at the correctional facility in Grants was funded by a $235,000 federal grant awarded last year.

“The pilot program allows us to identify best practices and the necessary community resources to develop a safe and sustainable system for the state,” Hart said.

“NMCD will continue and expand operations of currently existing treatment programs for those incarcerated in a state correctional facility and in need of medication-assisted treatment,” she said.

Health Department plan

The New Mexico Department of Health plans to use its $3.5 million appropriation to fill gaps in treatment for opioid use disorder, said Laura Parajon, the agency’s deputy director. For example, the funding earmarks $1 million for tribal areas.

The Health Department remains in the planning stages, she said. But the agency’s 52 public health offices will serve as an access point for expanding medically assisted treatments statewide, she said.

“We do want to expand to regions that may not have the same access as the big cities do,” Parajon said.

A pilot program based in Las Cruces that currently treats 125 patients will serve as a statewide model, she said. The program focuses on people who too often lack access to treatment, such as people in rural areas, Native Americans and the unhoused.

Medically assisted treatment too often is unavailable to people who can’t afford to pay for it.

“We know that people who have insurance or people who have access to care are going to more easily access MAT services,” she said.

The agency also wants to focus on pregnant women and single parents as a way of curbing maternal deaths, she said.

Who else receives funding?

The four other agencies receiving funding so far are the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, $6 million; the Human Service Department, $6.5 million; the Children, Youth and Families Department, $2 million; and the Public Education Department, $200,000.

In addition, the University of New Mexico has received $1 million for its children’s psychiatric hospital for children and families affected by opioid use disorder and $800,000 for the hepatitis community health outcomes program.

The settlements call for the firms to pay New Mexico over a period of years that vary by settlement.

An allocation agreement calls for state agencies to receive 45% of settlement amounts.

In addition, New Mexico city and county governments will receive 55% under the agreement.

The suit was filed on behalf of all 33 New Mexico counties and 20 municipalities. Each local government will receive a share based on a formula. Albuquerque is slated to receive 22.75% of the local funding, and Bernalillo County, 18.6%.

Albuquerque to date has received about $4.8 million in settlement funding, said Katie Simon, a spokeswoman for Albuquerque’s family and community services department. None of the money has been spent, she said.

“The city looks forward to putting these funds towards enhancing access to, and availability of, treatment for opioid use disorder, as well as the wraparound supportive services needed for recovery,” Simon said.

Other uses include training for first responders, education and peer support, she said.