A teenage girl was injured when she fell while climbing boulders in Albuquerque’s Foothills on Sunday evening.

Authorities said she was bouldering near the Embudito trailhead when she fell about 10 feet and became wedged between rocks.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue officials said 22 people responded to the scene at about 5:45 p.m. About 10:30 p.m., Fire Rescue reported the girl was off the mountain and was being treated for hypothermia and a lower leg injury considered non-life threatening.