New Mexico labor force nearing pre-pandemic levels

The state’s labor force is nearing pre-pandemic levels but the rate remains stubbornly low.

The labor force participation rate in February was 56.5%, a slight increase from January. But the rate is a dropoff from 56.9% at the same time last year. The national average was 62.5% in February.

The labor force— the number of people currently working or looking for work — was at 950,809 in February. That’s roughly 8,400 fewer people in the state’s labor force than in February 2020, when the seasonally adjusted labor force was 959,276, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The decline in (the state’s labor force) is not surprising, but it is alarming,” said Kelly O’Donnell, a longtime New Mexico economist. “We don’t seem to be seeing the returns of the labor force that a lot of other places have, or as much of a return to the labor force as other places have seen post-COVID.”

Some of that drop in the labor force, O’Donnell says, has to do with a migration out of the state of working-age adults, an aging population and the difficulties in finding child care.

“People are having a harder time juggling family and work responsibilities,” she said. “We’ve done a lot in this state for lower- and middle-income people in terms of increasing access to child care. … But I don’t think you can underestimate the degree to which child-care difficulties really impede women in particular.”

While the state’s labor force participation rate remains below where officials would like it to be, the unemployment rate has continued to hover below 4%. The jobless rate in February was 3.6%, the same as the national average.

Beth Barela, market manager for the local office of staffing agency Manpower, shared similar concerns to O’Donnell’s about the state’s labor force, but said the recent string of low unemployment rates are something that “sticks with me. … They look great.”

She said Manpower has seen an increase in applicants looking for jobs. The staffing agency tends to “stay very close to the front line of trends in our communities’ needs for talent,” whether that be manufacturing, solar or construction.

Part of that increase in job seekers is due to Manpower’s modifications that make applying for jobs faster and easier. Add to that the more robust benefits being offered by local employers.

“Our February applicant numbers are higher than last year,” Barela said. “Many companies are offering bonuses, offering more flexible schedules and are rewarding and recognizing employees much more than they have done in the past.”

County outlook

The unemployment rate — which is not seasonally adjusted for counties — in Bernalillo County was 3.5% in February, unchanged from the previous month. In Santa Fe County, the unemployment rate came in at 3.4%. And in Doña Ana County, the unemployment rate stood at 4.7%.

The highest unemployment rate was that of Luna County at 13.4%.

But O’Donnell says she is most impressed with Lea and Eddy counties’ unemployment rates and levels of employment. Lea County had an unemployment rate of 3.6% and Eddy County had a rate of 2.7% in February.

Eddy County grew its employed workforce by nearly 300 from January to February, data shows. And Lea County had an employed workforce of 28,025 in February.

“New Mexico to a large extent — especially recently — has sort of gone up and down with the oil and gas industry,” O’Donnell said. “The big growth in those areas is not terribly surprising, and pretty consistent with expectations.”