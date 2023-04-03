 Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says - Albuquerque Journal

Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says

By Lorne Cook / Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Monday Finland will become the 31st member of the world’s biggest military alliance on Tuesday, prompting a warning from Russia that it would bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any troops in its new member.

“This is a historic week,” Stoltenberg told reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels. “From tomorrow, Finland will be a full member of the alliance.” He said that he hopes Sweden will be able to join NATO in coming months.

The former Norwegian prime minister said that on Tuesday afternoon, “we will raise the Finnish flag for the first time here at the NATO headquarters. It will be a good day for Finland’s security, for Nordic security, and for NATO as a whole.”

Stoltenberg said that Turkey, the last country to have ratified Finland’s membership, will hand its official texts to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. Stoltenberg said he would then invite Finland to do the same.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen will attend the ceremony, along with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto.

“It is a historic moment for us. For Finland, the most important objective at the meeting will be to emphasize NATO’s support to Ukraine as Russia continues its illegal aggression,” Haavisto said in a statement. “We seek to promote stability and security throughout the Euro-Atlantic region.”

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that Moscow would respond to Finland becoming NATO’s member by bolstering its defenses if needed.

“We will strengthen our military potential in the west and in the northwest,” Grushko said in remarks carried by the state RIA Novosti news agency. “In case of deployment of forces of other NATO members on the territory of Finland, we will take addition steps to ensure Russia’s military security.”

The announcement of Finland’s entry comes just after Finnish voters gave a boost to conservative parties in a weekend election, depriving left-wing Prime Minister Sanna Marin of another term. Marin had championed her country’s NATO accession.

Fearing that they might be targeted after Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, the Nordic neighbors Finland and Sweden abandoned their traditional positions of military non-alignment to seek protection under NATO’s security umbrella.

All 30 allies signed Finland’s and Sweden’s accession protocols. Turkey and Hungary delayed the process for months but have relented on Finland. Turkey has sought guarantees and assurances from the two, notably on tackling extremism. Hungary’s demands have never been explicit.

NATO must agree unanimously for new members to join. NATO officials are also keen to bring Sweden within the fold before U.S. President Joe Biden and his alliance counterparts meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12.

“Sweden is not left alone. Sweden is as close as it can come as a full-fledged member,” Stoltenberg said.

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.

Home » News » World » Finland to join NATO Tuesday, military alliance chief says

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Drug money: New Mexico to use $500M in settlement ...
ABQnews Seeker
The funding offers New Mexico a ... The funding offers New Mexico a unique opportunity to build a system for treating and preventing narcotic use and addiction, said former Attorney General ...
2
Family of man who was wielding nail clippers when ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lawsuit argues there should have ... The lawsuit argues there should have been services in place to help Jesus Crosby that night instead of officers engaging him in an "armed ...
3
Albuquerque police: Uncle charged with killing nephew
ABQnews Seeker
Police said Melquaides Melecio Garcia fatally ... Police said Melquaides Melecio Garcia fatally shot his nephew with a revolver during an gathering at a mobile home they shared off of Carlisle ...
4
Grammer: Lou Henson among many San Diego State's Brian ...
ABQnews Seeker
If San Diego State coach Brian ... If San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher had his way, you may not even know he was at the Final Four or playing for ...
5
NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured
ABQnews Seeker
A Sunland Park police officer was ... A Sunland Park police officer was shot and injured while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police. The officer, ...
6
New Mexico labor force nearing pre-pandemic levels
ABQnews Seeker
Experts: The rate remains stubbornly low, ... Experts: The rate remains stubbornly low, however.
7
Interim editor to lead Journal's business coverage
ABQnews Seeker
A majority of John Leacock's career ... A majority of John Leacock's career was spent at the Florida Times-Union, where he worked as a metro night editor and copy editor.
8
Get it while it's hot: NM boosts chile production
From the newspaper
Hot for chile: New Mexico produced ... Hot for chile: New Mexico produced more than 53,000 tons of its most famous crop in the last growing season.
9
That truck busted my windshield! Now what do I ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local attorney says when it ... A local attorney says when it comes to stuff falling off a vehicle and damaging yours, size does not matter.
10
Easter egg hunts abound for Albuquerque-area families — and ...
ABQnews Seeker
A round-up of low- and no-cost ... A round-up of low- and no-cost Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny appearances in the Albuquerque-metro area this week.