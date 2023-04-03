 Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct checkpoint for pilgrimage to Chimayó - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct checkpoint for pilgrimage to Chimayó

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Pilgrims walk along Juan Medina Road to the Santuario de Chimayó on Friday. Thousands participated in the annual Easter week tradition. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Santa Fe County deputies will conduct a DWI sobriety checkpoint on Thursday and increase routine patrols on the roads leading to the Santuario de Chimayó during the annual pilgrimage this week.

“Deputies will look for impaired drivers and intensify enforcement of all traffic infractions,” Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

He urged drivers to be “extra cautious and observant” throughout the week due to increased pedestrian traffic.

“Individuals who plan to walk along the roadways should dress appropriately in light-colored clothing, stay hydrated, and if walking during the night time hours please wear reflective material or have a flashlight,” Rios said. “The Sheriff’s Office will be handing out glow sticks at various locations along the route of the pilgrimage on Thursday night.”

Thousands of people walk to Chimayó during Holy Week each year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct checkpoint for pilgrimage to Chimayó

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
$40M awarded for New Mexico broadband projects
ABQnews Seeker
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and New ... Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and New Mexico's congressional delegation announced Monday the state has received $40 million in grants for broadband projects.
2
Leaky pipes drain water supply, keep Taos Ski closed ...
ABQnews Seeker
The closure was caused by a ... The closure was caused by a leak stemming from a residence in the area. The resort will remain closed until further notice.
3
Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct ...
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of people walk to Santuario ... Thousands of people walk to Santuario de Chimayó during Holy Week each year.
4
NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured
ABQnews Seeker
A Sunland Park police officer was ... A Sunland Park police officer was shot and injured Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police.
5
Double Exposure: Bringing to light the untold - and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Retired pinball wizard Tommy is back ... Retired pinball wizard Tommy is back in the game after cashing in his retirement for quarters.
6
A farewell message from Albuquerque Journal reporter Rick Nathanson ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rick Nathanson: I knew from the ... Rick Nathanson: I knew from the time I was in seventh grade that I was going to be a newspaper guy.
7
Childcare, housing assistance, treatments: Here's how New Mexico is ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers are parceling out $21M from ... Lawmakers are parceling out $21M from NM's first round of opioid settlement money. Here's where it's going. URL:
8
That truck busted my windshield! Now what do I ...
ABQnews Seeker
A local attorney says when it ... A local attorney says when it comes to stuff falling off a vehicle and damaging yours, size does not matter.
9
Teenage girl injured in fall near Embudito trailhead in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A girl was bouldering near Embudito ... A girl was bouldering near Embudito Trailhead when she fell 10 feet and became stuck.