Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct checkpoint for pilgrimage to Chimayó

Santa Fe County deputies will conduct a DWI sobriety checkpoint on Thursday and increase routine patrols on the roads leading to the Santuario de Chimayó during the annual pilgrimage this week.

“Deputies will look for impaired drivers and intensify enforcement of all traffic infractions,” Juan Rios, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

He urged drivers to be “extra cautious and observant” throughout the week due to increased pedestrian traffic.

“Individuals who plan to walk along the roadways should dress appropriately in light-colored clothing, stay hydrated, and if walking during the night time hours please wear reflective material or have a flashlight,” Rios said. “The Sheriff’s Office will be handing out glow sticks at various locations along the route of the pilgrimage on Thursday night.”

Thousands of people walk to Chimayó during Holy Week each year.