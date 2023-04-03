 Leaky pipes drain water supply, keep Taos Ski closed for second day

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Taos Ski Valley will remain closed for the second day in a row, following a municipal water leak in the surrounding area.

At 9 a.m. on April 2, Taos Ski Valley posted on its website that “due to a village municipal water distribution system failure, the resort does not have adequate water to operate today … we will remain closed until further notice.”

The closure was caused by a leak stemming from a residence in the area — on its website, Taos Ski Valley, which has contributed $1.5 million to update outdated infrastructure in the Village of Taos Ski Valley, described the pipes as “antiquated.”

On Monday, the resort posted that the closure would be extended through the day at least.

The leaky pipes ultimately depleted the area’s water system storage tanks, according to the Village of Taos Ski Valley website. Although water is still available from the nearby Phoenix Spring, it’s not sufficient to pressurize water lines to houses and retail in the area – and the resort itself, according to the Taos Ski Valley website. The spring is at a higher elevation and uses a different, undamaged water distribution system.

Due to the leak, the resort said it doesn’t have enough water to support its restrooms or food service, among other services and operations.

The closure comes at an inopportune time, just days before the official end of the ski season at Taos: April 9. Besides shutting down access to the mountain by closing the lifts, many retailers and restaurants in the Village are also temporarily shuttered.

The Blake Hotel remains open, although occupancy and services are cut back.

Customers who bought lift tickets, rentals or snowsports lessons for April 2, 3 or 4 can receive full refunds by emailing contactus@skitaos.com or calling 888-262-8398.

