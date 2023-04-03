Detectives investigating fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque

Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque on Monday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Ortiz SE, just south of Zuni, shortly before 1 p.m.

“A female victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “She died as a result of the wound.”

No other information was immediately available.