 Detectives investigating fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Detectives investigating fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Homicide detectives are investigating after a female was shot to death in Southeast Albuquerque on Monday afternoon.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were called to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Ortiz SE, just south of Zuni, shortly before 1 p.m.

“A female victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “She died as a result of the wound.”

No other information was immediately available.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Detectives investigating fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM Supreme Court delivers ruling on the road as ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's Supreme Court took center ... New Mexico's Supreme Court took center stage Monday — literally — to hear oral arguments in a case involving the limits of government search ...
2
¡Globalquerque!, NHCC break ties: Location of the 2023 festival ...
ABQnews Seeker
After 18 years at the National ... After 18 years at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, ¡Globalquerque! is on the move. The annual celebration of world music and culture takes place ...
3
Zack Quintero named National Hispanic Cultural Center interim director
ABQnews Seeker
The National Hispanic Cultural Center has ... The National Hispanic Cultural Center has a new leader. Zack Quintero was appointed as NHCC interim executive director on March 13. 'I am truly ...
4
Detectives investigating fatal shooting in SE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Officers were called to an apartment ... Officers were called to an apartment complex on Ortiz near Zuni SE around 1 p.m.
5
‘Chill and very fun:’ Fifth-grade teacher at Lavaland Elementary ...
ABQnews Seeker
Shannon Ryan, who’s been teaching at ... Shannon Ryan, who’s been teaching at the West Side school for more than 20 years, is a recipient of the Golden Apple Award for ...
6
New Mexico to receive $40M for these three broadband ...
ABQnews Seeker
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and New ... Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and New Mexico's congressional delegation announced Monday the state has received $40 million in grants for broadband projects.
7
Leaky pipes drain water supply, keep Taos Ski closed ...
ABQnews Seeker
The closure was caused by a ... The closure was caused by a leak stemming from a residence in the area. The resort will remain closed until further notice.
8
Santa Fe County deputies to increase DWI patrols, conduct ...
ABQnews Seeker
Thousands of people walk to Santuario ... Thousands of people walk to Santuario de Chimayó during Holy Week each year.
9
NMSP: Sunland Park police officer shot, injured
ABQnews Seeker
A Sunland Park police officer was ... A Sunland Park police officer was shot and injured Saturday while responding to a domestic violence call, according to New Mexico State Police.