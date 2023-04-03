 Sunport seeks New Mexico flavor for new food and beverage

Sunport seeks New Mexico flavor for new food and beverage

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

A new taste is coming to the Albuquerque International Sunport, and local offerings are the plat du jour.

As of April 3, the airport is officially looking for concessionaires to serve flyers out of a soon-to-be renovated food, beverage and retail center located behind security. Sunport released its request for proposal for food and beverage vendors Monday, looking to fill 16 units of space.

The updated concessions and retail area is part of Sunport’s $87 million “Dream of Flight” renovation, which is expected to be completed in late 2024.

Sunport Innovation and Commercial Development Manager Manny Manriquez said in an email the goal is to feature a “strong majority” of local food and beverage vendors. The airport is specifically looking for a mix of full-service restaurants, fast-casual dining spots, bars and cafes.

The RFP process will take several weeks. Businesses that submit proposals should receive their concessions awards in October or November of this year, if selected.

There are several guidelines to the RFP that businesses must follow in their proposals. The airport will host a pre-proposal conference April 21 to answer any questions about the process.

In mid-summer, the airport will publish a second RFP for retailers. Sunport is looking for several retailers, preferably local brands and products, to fill 10 units of space.

 

