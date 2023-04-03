‘Chill and very fun:’ Fifth-grade teacher at Lavaland Elementary School wins Gold Apple Award for teaching excellence

Shannon Ryan’s fifth-grade students at Lavaland Elementary School may not have been too surprised when newspaper and TV reporters with notebooks and cameras filed into their classroom.

After all, the sign on their door reads “Welcome to our classroom where the magic never stops and the adventure never ends.”

You could not have blamed the kids if they believed Monday morning’s visitors were part of another project-based learning experience Ryan had devised — like underwater robotics, an imaginative mission to Mars program or the community garden she started at the school.

But the 16 pupils erupted into cheers and applause when they found out the reporters were there to cover the news that Ryan will be receiving a Golden Apple Award for teaching excellence.

Pam Powers, executive director of the Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico, read some of the comments students and others had written on forms nominating Ryan for the award.

“Miss Ryan is chill and very fun. When you are looking sad, she goes out of the way to see if you are OK.” Other remarks noted that Ryan is a consistent educator focused on developing 21st-century skills in her students.

Ryan, 45, who grew up in Albuquerque, has spent all of her more than 20 years as a teacher at Albuquerque Public Schools’ Lavaland Elementary, 501 57th NW. As a student, she attended St. Charles Catholic School during her elementary years, Jefferson Middle School and Albuquerque High School.

Ryan’s father, Tom Ryan, was principal at Albuquerque High, Del Norte and Cibola and served as chief technology officer for APS and chief information and strategy officer for Santa Fe Public Schools. Her step-mother, Marie Levy Ryan, taught French and Spanish at APS.

Ryan knew she was a finalist for the Golden Apple Award, but she did not know she had won until reporters, APS Superintendent Scott Elder, Lavaland Principal Nicole Jaramillo, other APS and Lavaland administrators and representatives from the Golden Apple Foundation crowded into her classroom Monday.

“Talk with your elbow partners about what we were talking about for math,” she told her students as she took a short break to speak with a reporter.

Visibly moved by the award, she said it is difficult to put what it means to her into words.

“You don’t do it (teach) because you are looking for awards,” she said. “I am really excited for my students because they are part of the process.” She said the students worked with their parents to find the words for the nomination.

The Golden Apple Foundation of New Mexico has presented 174 Golden Apple Awards since 1996. Ryan’s award is the second of seven the foundation will give out this year. In addition to a Golden Apple trophy, recipients receive $1,500 in cash and a $2,500 professional development stipend. This year’s winners will be honored at a celebration in September.

Ryan had one more surprise coming Monday. She was led outside her classroom to find the entire Lavaland Volcanoes body — students and teachers — assembled to acclaim her achievement.

“There is a Golden Apple teacher at our school,” Jonathan Kor, Lavaland dean of students, told the group. “It’s not just a win for Miss Ryan, it’s a win for our school. It is a good day to be a Volcano.”