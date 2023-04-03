Zack Quintero named National Hispanic Cultural Center interim director

The National Hispanic Cultural Center has a new leader.

Zack Quintero was appointed as NHCC interim executive director on March 13.

“I am truly humbled and motivated to be joining such a historic institution and remarkable team. What happens here at this Center comes from the very soul of our people in New Mexico,” Quintero said. “I grew up worshiping this place despite living 230 miles away from it. Together with our staff, I want to make sure this center is deeply rooted in promoting our local communities and culture, continuing strong relationships with our state partners, and standing nationally as the place for Hispanic leaders from all disciplines to call home.”

Quintero, a Mesilla native, replaces former NHCC executive director Margie Huerta, who was relieved from her duties by the Department of Cultural Affairs in late January. Huerta was placed on leave in late-2022 before her dismissal.

Quintero had unsuccessful runs for both Albuquerque City Council in 2019 and State Auditor in 2022.

In 2020, he served as Federal Ombudsman for the State of New Mexico, a position he was appointed to by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who also appoints museum directors.

Quintero graduated from New Mexico State University’s William Conroy Honors College, holding two degrees in economics and one in government specializing in international relations. Quintero is also a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law where he served on the executive board of the New Mexico Law Review, the Mexican American Law Student Association, and the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association.

He’s also maintained a strong connection with local and statewide Hispanic communities by having been actively involved with public policy, the arts, civil rights advocacy, and environment issues.

Quintero said his ties to the National Hispanic Cultural Center run deep.

His first experience at the National Hispanic Cultural Center was as a performer in the ballet folklorico ceremony that marked the opening of the Center in 2000. Since then, he has been a supporter of and frequent visitor to the NHCC, and has taken multiple classes on the Center’s 20-acre campus.

“There is only one National Hispanic Cultural Center within the United States, and to have it based in New Mexico is an honor,” Quintero said. “I will never stop working for the people of our state and I will give everything I have to make us proud.”