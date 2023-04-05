Talk of the Town: What will happen with electricity rates if PNM merges with Avangrid?

Watch merger raise electricity prices

MISTER, A large publicly held company comes to New Mexico and buys many local car wash locations, including Octopus, and the price of a car wash, eventually, went (up significantly).

If Avangrid buys PNM for millions greater than its present value, what do you think will happen to the price of electricity? It sure won’t go down. Think hard about it.

Denny McSweeney, Corrales

Iberdrola, Avangrid good to our state

REGARDING “UNRAVELING the Avangrid-PNM quagmire,” March 12 Journal, readers may be interested to know that in October 2000, Avangrid’s parent company, Iberdrola, contributed the funding for UNM’s King Felipe VI Endowed Chair in Information Science and related technologies with the support of Spain’s Ministry of Science and Technology. This endowed chair was one of my initiatives when I served as U.S. Ambassador to Spain and Andorra from 1998 to 2001.

I invite your readers to visit UNM’s website to learn more about this concrete example of Iberdrola’s philanthropy and its exemplary corporate citizenship. Moreover, through its Avangrid subsidiary, Iberdrola has been a major developer in New Mexico’s renewable energy sector for several years. For example, in 2020 Avangrid completed the 306 MW La Joya Wind Farm in Torrance County. In 2015, it developed the 298 MW El Cabo Wind Farm, also in Torrance County. This month, Avangrid announced the purchase of $30 million in solar trackers from Albuquerque-based Array Technologies.

In sum, Iberdrola and Avangrid have a positive and very promising track record in New Mexico.

Edward L. Romero, Albuquerque

How will nuke waste move safely?

CONCERNING THE article about Holtec in the Journal March 22: How will the containers of nuclear waste get to the Holtec facility in southern New Mexico?

We are all aware our highways, bridges and roads are in awful condition. Are the railroads running through New Mexico and the West in any better condition than Ohio’s railroads? Is Holtec willing and able to spend the hundreds of billions of dollars it will take to upgrade our roads and railroads to make them safe for transporting “tons of spent fuel from commercial nuclear power plants around the country?”

And how about a $10 billion deposit to pay the cost of cleaning up escaped nuclear waste, should that occur?

Dr. Lynne Uhring, Albuquerque

Colorado anglers get the short stick

N.M. LAWMAKERS passed a bill that doubles the free fishing days for people without a fishing license. A great bill, but the N.M. Game and Fish department should give free fishing licenses to Colorado residents who paid for N.M. fishing licenses but were denied the privilege of fishing because Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham banned all Colorado residents’ fishing privileges during the COVID pandemic.

If you were a New Mexico resident you could fish the San Juan River during the pandemic. … I do not believe (the governor) can let New Mexicans fish but yet ban Colorado residents from fishing because federal dollars were used in building both parking lots, boat ramps, picnic areas, etc.

Gov. Lujan Grisham should allow Game and Fish to give free fishing licenses to Colorado fishing guides who make a living but were denied the right to fish the Quality Waters of the San Juan during COVID . …

Michael Chirigos, Albuquerque