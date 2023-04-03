¡Globalquerque!, NHCC break ties: Location of the 2023 festival up in the air

After 18 years at the National Hispanic Cultural Center, ¡Globalquerque! is on the move.

The annual celebration of world music and culture takes place each September at the NHCC, but this year it won’t be happening at the center.

Tom Frouge, ¡Globalquerque! executive director, said talks broke down between the NHCC and Avokado Artists, which he also runs.

Frouge said he waited for months after the 2022 edition of the festival for an answer from the NHCC about the 2023 dates.

A meeting between the NHCC and Frouge took place in January.

“We were informed that the NHCC would no longer be partnering with Avokado Artists to present ¡Globalquerque!,” Frouge said. “There was no discussion allowed. We were told if we wanted to remain at the facility it would be as a straight rental and we would no longer be able to use any of their staff, many of whom have worked with us for years, some since the inception of the festival.”

During the January meeting, Frouge said the NHCC did not present an actual rental proposal or have any idea what the rental quote would be.

The Journal reached out to the NHCC for comment, but it didn’t have a comment at the time.

¡Globalquerque! features musical acts from across the globe for performances all day. In the past, the NHCC’s Department of Education collaborated with ¡Globalquerque! on community activities ranging from interactive art inspired by the music and global cultures visiting the festival to multilingual poetry readings.

Months later, Frouge did receive a rental quote from the NHCC and said the demands were out of step with performing arts and cultural centers around the country.

“This decision by the NHCC put us in a precarious position, not only financially, but reputation-wise,” Frouge said. “An event like ¡Globalquerque! secures its operating budget well in advance and to have it increased by tens of thousands of dollars nine months out is not an easy row to hoe.”

Frouge said moving ¡Globalquerque! from the campus around which it was designed and has evolved with over the past almost two decades will be challenging.

“It should be mentioned that over the years ¡Globalquerque! and Avokado Artists has, conservatively, introduced hundreds of people to the NHCC, from near and far,” Frouge said. “We have held other events and concerts there and have helped promote many of the NHCC’s non-Avokado Artists programs as well.”