NM Supreme Court delivers ruling on the road as part of civics education program

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

New Mexico Supreme Court justices listen as attorney Ben Lammons makes a point during a Monday court hearing at Northern New Mexico College in Española. The event was part of a Supreme Court program intended to give students an up-close look at how the judicial branch functions. (Dan Boyd/Journal)

ESPANOLA — New Mexico’s Supreme Court took center stage Monday — literally — to hear oral arguments in a case involving the limits of government search and seizure.

As part of an educational road show intended to provide an up-close look at how the judicial branch functions, Supreme Court justices traded their cozy chambers near the state Capitol for a college auditorium filled with about 150 students and teachers.

While the event might have resembled a theater production, the case and its implications were real.

After hearing arguments, the Supreme Court deliberated for about 30 minutes before upholding lower court rulings that found drug evidence collected from an impounded truck could be used at trial.

The Supreme Court justices then took questions from students and teachers about whether a police dog sniffing a vehicle constitutes a search, how many cases are referred yearly to the Supreme Court and why New Mexico abolished its death penalty.

Carlos Miller, a junior at Taos High School, said it was the first time he had witnessed a live court hearing and called the experience “surreal.”

“I think both sides had their merits,” he said when asked his thoughts about the case. “I think the defense was better, to be honest, even though they lost.”

The Supreme Court hearing held Monday on the Northern New Mexico College campus in Española was the second hearing held under its rule of law program — the first was held last year in Las Cruces.

The case in question hinged on whether Farmington police officers lawfully towed and impounded a man’s truck — and later searched it — after a 2019 traffic stop for an outstanding warrant.

Specifically, law enforcement officers only obtained a search warrant in the case after arresting Eric King, impounding the truck he was driving and having a trained law enforcement dog sniff around the vehicle’s exterior.

After being convicted, King appealed his convictions for methamphetamine trafficking and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle to the state Court of Appeals, arguing he never consented to having the vehicle searched and that it should not have been impounded after his arrest. King is currently on probation after being released from the San Juan County Detention Facility, according to state records.

During Monday’s hearing, assistant public defender Steven Forsberg said Farmington police regularly seize vehicles from arrested individuals.

“That’s a very convenient practice for the government and the police,” said Forsberg, who argued the practice violates affected individuals’ constitutional rights and can lead to hefty vehicle recovery fees.

But Supreme Court justices questioned Forsberg about whether police officers could have been liable for any damage or vandalism to the vehicle, had they left it abandoned after arresting King.

The five justices also asked about the arresting officer’s account that King did not immediately pull over and appeared to be trying to hide items in the vehicle.

When it came time to answer students’ questions, Supreme Court Chief Justice Shannon Bacon was asked to explain the court’s ruling in basic terms.

She and other justices then tackled a range of other questions, including how the Supreme Court enforces its rulings.

On that question, Bacon said individuals who disregard the Supreme Court’s ruling can, in some cases, face fines or jail time, adding, “We don’t twiddle our thumbs.”

