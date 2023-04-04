Editorial: Kudos to top spellers and Selfless Seniors

Anyone worried about the future of America need only to open the April 2 Sunday Journal and read about the young New Mexicans who starred in the state spelling bee and the Albuquerque students recently named Selfless Seniors.

Twenty-five local spelling bee winners competed at the state finals Saturday in Albuquerque, and the competition among the 10- to 14-year-olds was intense. It came down to Albuquerque Academy sixth-grader Keith Lee and Dennis Chavez Elementary fifth-grader Navya Ramasamy, who went head-to-head for 29 rounds before Keith clinched it, correctly spelling “millet,” a type of seeded grass.

Hats off to them both and the others who dedicated untold hours to orthography — no, we won’t use it in a sentence — in addition to their usual schoolwork, and endured the nerve-wracking pressure of spelling on stage. And good luck Keith at the national bee in the Washington, D.C., area.

Both Journal reporter Alaina Mencinger’s account of the bee and Journal photographer Chancey Bush’s inspirational video can be found at ABQjournal.com.

On the same positive note, the 14 Selfless Seniors featured in Sunday’s Journal have truly been making a difference.

Atrisco Heritage Academy’s Roslyn Chavira Morales’ volunteerism includes bosque and community cleanups, Road Runner Food Bank and clothing and food drives. Since a classmate committed suicide her freshman year, Eldorado’s Myra Lacy has helped secure a family therapist and wellness room at her school. Michael Lopez at La Cueva became concerned about food waste at school and set up a program that’s collected 350 pounds of food for people in need. And Manzano High’s Olivia Withrow has helped feed the homeless and spearheaded a project to create a new outdoor learning environment for a preschool.

“Our top responsibility is to educate kids, but close behind is helping them to become good people and good citizens,” said Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent Scott Elder. These seniors are assets to the community and an inspiration for all. Their stories are at ABQJournal.com.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.