United ‘excited’ for first ever all-New Mexico U.S. Open Cup match

New Mexico United’s Tuesday night appearance will qualify as something completely different.

United will check off a number of firsts when it hosts NMSU UDA for a U.S. Open Cup second-round match at Rio Rancho High School. In fact, it’s fair to say the club’s first “home” match of 2023 will be unlike any it has played through its first four seasons.

First, there’s the venue. NMU has played home contests at Isotopes Park, the University of New Mexico and held preseason matches at various sites including its Mesa del Sol training facility. Rio Rancho — both the city and the high school football/soccer stadium — will be something new.

Second is the matchup. NMSU UDA (New Mexico State University — University Degrees Abroad), a combination club/academy team, battled its way into Tuesday’s contest with U.S. Open Cup qualifying wins and a first-round victory over USL League Two’s Park City Red Wolves. It sets up the first all-New Mexico U.S. Open Cup contest.

“I think it’s amazing for the state,” United coach Zach Prince said. “I was pulling for them (against Park City). Having an all-New Mexico matchup is really cool.”

Perhaps fittingly, United will break out new attire for the occasion. The club will sport their recently revealed turqoise “Velocity” alternate kits.

“We’re excited about it,” Prince said. “Playing in a different venue in Rio Rancho might make it easier for some people to come and see us, and it’ll be good to play in front of our fans. It’ll be fun.”

Prince and his players also are happy for a chance to get back on the pitch after a 1-0 USL Championship road loss to Oakland Roots SC on Saturday night. It was part of a choppy early season schedule for United (1-1-0), which has already had two open dates and went two weeks between its first and second appearances.

NMU will play twice this week, visiting Monterey Bay on Saturday night. But first, United must turn its attention to NMSU UDA, an amateur club with plenty of motivation and little to lose against the state’s most visible club.

It’s something of a classic matchup for the U.S. Open Cup, a 100-team event featuring everything from amateur sides to MLS teams and noted for its annual upsets.

“The Open Cup is different,” Prince said. “It’s win or go home, so you’ve got to be locked in consistently if you want to make a run. It’s a different mindset than league play where you can have an off night and just bounce back next time out.”

Preparation can also be tricky against first-time opponents, but United was able to scout NMSU UDA, which defeated Park City 1-0 on May 22 in Las Cruces.

Which players will be on the field for the visitors is less certain. NMSU UDA has 49 players on its online roster, 10 from New Mexico including four who played prep soccer in Albuquerque: Frank Gutierrez (St. Pius), Javan Hollins (Valley), Keane Garcia (La Cueva) and Nathan Hernandez (Volcano Vista).

It also remains to be seen which 11 players will get the start for United just three days removed from its last match. Prince used a number of bench players in last season’s Open Cup contest against Las Vegas Legends — a 5-0 New Mexico victory.

NOTES: Tickets are available online for Tuesday’s match. General admission tickets are $18 and can be purchased at newmexicoutd.com. Reduced $5 tickets for Rio Rancho Public Schools students, staff and family members are being distributed through RRPS and can be purchased online through pa.exchange/marketplace. … Fans may need to bundle up for the Open Cup match. After temperatures reached the 70s on Monday, Tuesday’s forecast high in Rio Rancho is 45 degrees. … United midfielder Justin Portillo will be available for selection Tuesday despite picking up a red card Saturday at Oakland. Portillo’s one-game suspension applies only to USL competition.