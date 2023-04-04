 ABQ City Council votes to keep ART, Sun Vans free permanently - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ City Council votes to keep ART, Sun Vans free permanently

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Whether zero-fare bus service continues as-is on Montgomery Boulevard, Atrisco or Eubank remains to be seen.

But the Albuquerque City Council on Monday approved keeping some of its transit offerings free on a permanent basis: the Central Avenue-based Albuquerque Rapid Transit and the Sun Van paratransit service for people with disabilities.

“ART is free now, Sun Van is free now,” Council President Pat Davis said, referencing the city’s current, system-wide zero-fare pilot. “Let’s lock this down (long-term).”

Davis, Tammy Fiebelkorn and Klarissa Peña co-sponsored the proposal, which passed on a 7-2 vote even after the debate veered into bus security and the city’s ongoing struggle to keep the network safe and comfortable for passengers and drivers alike.

The proposal’s sponsors spoke to the need for improved security, but Fiebelkorn said that was the subject of other legislation already passed that requires city departments to come up with short- and long-term security plans. The point of their new bill, Fiebelkorn said, was to ease the burden on the city’s most vulnerable residents, something she said comes at a limited cost.

Transit Director Leslie Keener told the council that resuming fare collection on ART would generate about $810,000 per year. That’s compared to $5.5 million in operational costs. Charging Sun Van passengers would cover about $258,000 of the service’s $7.1 million operating costs, Keener said.

“I think we should put this in perspective: What this bill says is for about $1 million a year, we are giving free transit to our most disadvantaged neighbors,” Fiebelkorn said.

ART — which uses dedicated lanes and stations built in the middle of the roadway — represents a significant chunk of all ABQ RIDE activity; the two Central ART lines (766 and 777) now accounting for about 30% of total ridership in the city’s bus system. The city recently suspended the third “ART” line that ran between the West Side and University of New Mexico.

Like all bus service, it went free in January 2022 as part of the citywide zero-fare pilot that allows anyone to board a bus without money or documentation.

The long-term fate of that pilot is still an open question.

The City Council recently spent months debating whether to replace the current zero-fare system with one that makes it free only for those who present a special city-issued pass, a driver’s license or other accepted form of identification. The council made no final determination, instead passing legislation that leaves the current system intact for the time being. The bill delayed a council decision until the Transit Department completes an analysis of the pilot and issues a report with recommendations to the council. That report is not due until Sept. 30.

Only Dan Lewis and Renee Grout opposed the bill to keep ART and Sun Van permanently free. Grout raised concerns about how much it will cost in the years to come.

“Permanent is a long time,” she said.

