Wait a meow-ment: Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department cautions due diligence before rescuing kitten

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A kitten is wrapped in a towel after getting cleaned up inside the neonatal unit for puppies and kittens at the City of Albuquerque Eastside Animal Shelter on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. It’s kitten season in Albuquerque, and the city is asking anyone who comes across a potentially orphaned kitten to do their due diligence before “rescuing” — which might take some time. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

It’s kitten season in Albuquerque, and the city is asking anyone who comes across a potentially orphaned kitten to do their due diligence before “rescuing” — which might take some time.

“If you find young kittens without their mom, it does not necessarily mean they have been abandoned,” the city’s Animal Welfare Department said in a release. “The mother could be out looking for food or finding a more suitable home for her kittens. If you find one or two kittens, their mother may be in the process of moving the family and is on her way back for the others.”

Here’s what the city says to do:

Watch and maybe sprinkle

First, observe the kittens from a distance for as long as possible. AWD recommends watching for at least an hour or two to be sure the kittens are “truly abandoned.”

If you don’t have several hours at your disposal for feline tracking, the city has another suggestion: Sprinkle all-purpose flour around the kitten to track whether momma returns and leaves paw prints around the area.

Don’t sprinkle flour directly on the kittens though, the city warned.

“Usually you will see kitty paw prints in the flour-that is momma coming and going,” the release said.

Take action

If the kittens are in danger or abandoned, the city asked concerned locals to call 311 to make an appointment to bring the them to the city shelter.

“If the kittens are weak, or have not eaten in 3 hours, the situation is an emergency,” the release said.

In that case, take the kittens immediately to the Eastside Animal Shelter, 8920 Lomas NE, which is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The city is also urging people to consider fostering abandoned kittens.

For more information about being a foster parent, email awdfoster@cabq.gov. For additional help on caring for kittens, email at jrmf@swcp.com.

How old is that cat?

The city also shared this list of details to note to help determine the age of a kitten:

  • Under one week: Eyes shut, ears flat to head, pinkish skin, part of the umbilical cord may still be attached
  • One week to 10 days: Eyes are beginning to open, ears are still flat, kitten is still smaller than your hand
  • Three weeks: Eyes are fully opened, ears pricked, teeth are visible, kittens this age are just starting to walk, and are wobbly
  • Four to five weeks: Eyes have changed color, kittens will begin pouncing and leaping, at this age they are able to eat gruel or canned food
  • Seven weeks: Kittens this age are ready to be away from their mother, they can eat crunchy kibble and are very active and playful.
