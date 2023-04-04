Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Albuquerque today

For the second day in a row, New Mexico will host a member of the president’s Cabinet.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Albuquerque today, Tuesday, where he will visit a wildlife crossing and highlight a grant awarded to the city to improve road safety.

Buttigieg will announce a pilot program aimed at preventing wildlife collisions.

Funding for the program was allocated in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The pilot program will be administered by the Federal Highway Administration.

“Every year, Americans are injured and killed in crashes involving cars and wildlife,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “By launching the Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program, we are taking an important step to prevent deadly crashes in communities across the country and make America’s roadways safer for everyone who uses them.”

He is also expected to highlight a $6.3 million grant to upgrade Coors in the South Valley.

The money will cover much of the $8 million in improvements planned for the stretch between Gun Club and Blake roads — a project intended to reduce or eliminate pedestrian deaths and serious injuries.

Buttigieg visited Albuquerque in November for a trip centered around roadway safety and infrastructure, especially for tribal communities.

His visit comes a day after Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Albuquerque to announce $40 million in grants to expand broadband coverage in the state.