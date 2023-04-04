Five things to know ahead of the Albuquerque Isotopes home opener

The Albuquerque Isotopes play the 20th home opener in franchise history Tuesday, April 5, against Salt Lake, with a scheduled 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Isotopes Park. It will begin the first home stand of the season, with a game scheduled for each day through Sunday.

The Isotopes already have a winning record. The team won two of three games in Round Rock (Texas) over the weekend to begin their 2023 Pacific Coast League season. Coming into the season, the Isotopes boast a new manager, new playing surface and a new video board, still the largest in the minor leagues.

“On paper, (this) seems like a really good team … hopefully that’s the case here,” new manager Pedro Lopez said during the team’s media day.

Prospects to know

Selected by the Rockies with the 23rd overall pick in 2019, first baseman Michael Toglia hit .333/.413/.758 and 17 home runs over 17 games in Albuquerque before he was called up to Colorado in September last year. Back in Albuquerque, he’s looking to build off a productive spring that could see him return to the big leagues before too long.

If Toglia is perhaps the closest to promotion, there’s a handful of other Rockies prospects not too far behind him. Outfielder Brenton Doyle is fresh off his first big league camp invite after hitting .389/.463/.778 in nine appearances with Albuquerque and .246/.287/.450 in 123 appearances with the Double-A Hartford Yard Goats. Furthermore, the Rockies acquired Nolan Jones from Cleveland in November after he hit .244/.309/.681 in 28 games for the Guardians. Jones has experience in left field, right field, at first base and third base.

Noah Davis is the Isotopes opening day starter. Davis, picked in the 11th round by the Cincinnati Reds in 2018 and fresh off his first season with the Rockies organization (5.54 ERA). Gavin Hollowell, the Rockies’ 24th-ranked prospect, spent the vast majority of his season with Hartford (3.14 ERA in 37 relief appearances) before a late season callup to the Rockies.

Pregame ceremonies

The club says among its several pregame ceremonies tonight, it will present its annual rent and surcharge payment to the City of Albuquerque, and it will be in excess of $1.5 million. The total is based on a $700,000 annual base rent plus charges based on addition revenue streams. The cumulative amount since the club’s inaugural 2003 season now totals nearly $32 million.

The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by retiring New Mexico weatherman Steve Stucker, who has been on KOB’s morning show, Eyewitness News 4 Today, since 1990. The Isotopes and the visiting Bees will be introduced and line up down the foul lines for the presentation of colors by the Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue followed by the national anthem, performed by Catherine Powdrell. She also will sing “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning.

What’s on the menu?

Yes, there are still the ballpark staples: beer (or your cold beverage of choice) and hot dogs. Cracker Jack and cotton candy, too.

But the Albuquerque Isotopes have five new ballpark food items:

The Dentist’s Delight (available at Pecos River/Santa Fe Trail near section 116): A half pound of brisket in au jus and topped with a caramel aioli. It is layered with tangy green apple coleslaw between the two apple fritters and topped with caramel popcorn. Comes with a toothbrush.

(available at Pecos River/Santa Fe Trail near section 116): A half pound of brisket in au jus and topped with a caramel aioli. It is layered with tangy green apple coleslaw between the two apple fritters and topped with caramel popcorn. Comes with a toothbrush. Pig Candy (available at Batter’s Up near section 108): Fried pork ends candied in maple syrup, sprinkled with red chile flakes and bathed in brown sugar.

(available at Batter’s Up near section 108): Fried pork ends candied in maple syrup, sprinkled with red chile flakes and bathed in brown sugar. The Dugout (available at Batter’s Up near section 108): Fried falafel and french fries mixed with grilled chicken (or extra falafel for those who don’t want the meat) on warm flat bread. Sandwich is served with a green chile tzatziki sauce.

(available at Batter’s Up near section 108): Fried falafel and french fries mixed with grilled chicken (or extra falafel for those who don’t want the meat) on warm flat bread. Sandwich is served with a green chile tzatziki sauce. Stir Fry Noodle Cart (available at The Grill near section 119): Stir fry noodles loaded with choice of beef, grilled chicken or tofu blended with seasonal vegetables and tossed with a yakisoba sauce.

(available at The Grill near section 119): Stir fry noodles loaded with choice of beef, grilled chicken or tofu blended with seasonal vegetables and tossed with a yakisoba sauce. Spicy red chile ribs (available at Batter’s Up near section 108): Quarter rack of baby back pork ribs marinated and slow roasted in traditional spicy red chile and dusted with red chile flakes.

Bundle up

The first 2,000 fans on opening day will receive an Orbit fleece blanket, and it likely will be needed. Temperatures when the first pitch reaches home plate on Tuesday are expected to be in the low 40s with gusts up to 25 miles an hour. It’ll be similarly cool on Wednesday.

However, temperatures will begin to rise Thursday and this weekend should be ideal ballpark weather: Partly cloudy, a small breeze and highs in the mid 70s.

Tickets and info

Tickets for Tuesday’s game are $9 (lawn sitting) to $31 and available at https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Home stand (vs. Salt Lake Bees) opening pitch time and promotions (if there is one):

Tuesday, April 5, 6:35 p.m.: Orbit fleece blanket

Wednesday, April 6, 6:35 p.m.:

Thursday, April 7, 6:35 p.m.:

Friday, April 8, 6:35 p.m.: Magnet schedules

Saturday, April 9, 6:35 p.m.: Long-sleeve T-shirts; Mariachis de Nuevo Mexico

Sunday, April 10, 1:35 p.m.: Easter candy hunt on the field from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

If you’re not planning to be at the stadium, you can listen to the game on 610 AM/95.9 FM.