 GoFundMe, Facebook page set up to help find blind dog stolen from outside Rio Rancho hospital - Albuquerque Journal

By Kevin Hendricks / Rio Rancho Observer

Spot, a blind, nearly deaf, 18-year-old Cocker Spaniel, has been missing since Jan. 31 when Paul Rush had his truck stolen with his beloved dog inside while he was at an appointment at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center. (Courtesy photo)

Spot, a blind, nearly deaf, 18-year-old Cocker Spaniel, has been missing since Jan. 31 when Paul Rush had his truck stolen with his beloved dog inside while he was at an appointment at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center.

Rush, who lives in Anthony, New Mexico, has made trips to Albuquerque and Rio Rancho whenever possible to search for his best friend. And the financial strain from those trips has added up.

Karen Bennett-Gates, who lives in Farmington, has become emotionally invested in the saga of Spot. She has made three trips down to the metro area to help look for Spot. And she has started a GoFundMe to help Rush with gas money, hotels, food and to help with the $500 reward he is offering for the return of Spot.

“He told me about the things that were in his truck when it was stolen and the other problems that came with the truck,” Bennett-Gates said. “He’s not wanting to ask for help. He’s not going to ask people to donate money or anything. But I talked to him about it and he said, if it could help with opening different resources, like offering a larger reward or getting somebody with scent dogs or help open up other resources to search for Spot, he would be more apt to it. I just know the hardships that this has all brought on him.”

The GoFundMe went live on Thursday and has $490 of its $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

Bennett-Gates is not just searching and fundraising to help Rush find Spot. She also started a “Searching for Spot” Facebook page where members can share ideas on where to search, how to search and any possible sightings of the blind dog.

Read the full story at the Rio Rancho Observer.

