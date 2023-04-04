 Albuquerque man pleads guilty in 2019 West Side wreck that left 1 dead - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque man pleads guilty in 2019 West Side wreck that left 1 dead

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Joshua Appelgate

An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a fatal crash prosecutors said involved alcohol, reckless driving and cell phone use.

Joshua Appelgate, 27, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide caused by reckless driving in the March 20, 2019, death of Francisco Lopez in a crash on McMahon NW.

Appelgate faces up to four years in prison at a sentencing hearing scheduled June 29.

A witness told Albuquerque police that Appelgate was driving west on McMahon at a high rate of speed and swerved to avoid the witness’ vehicle, prosecutors said in court records. The witness said Appelgate was using his cell phone at the time.

Appelgate’s car then struck Lopez’s vehicle in the intersection of McMahon and Sweet Dreams NW, near Unser, prosecutors said.

Lopez died at the scene. Appelgate was transported to University of New Mexico Hospital where he was interviewed by police.

Appelgate told police that he had consumed a hard cider hours before the crash. He also said the vehicle pulled out in front of him and he didn’t have time to stop.

Appelgate was initially charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated. Prosecutors said at a 2019 hearing that Appelgate had a blood-alcohol concentration of .06% — slightly below the state’s presumed level of intoxication of .08%.

Appelgate’s attorney, Nicole Moss, said in a phone interview Tuesday that the DWI allegation was dropped under the plea agreement.

About a month before the fatal crash, Appelgate was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated charge and speeding after police pulled him over for driving 76 mph in a 45 mph zone, court records show.

Those charges were dismissed in 2020 because an essential witness was not available, court records show.

