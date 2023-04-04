 State museums and historic sites will close on Easter - Albuquerque Journal

State museums and historic sites will close on Easter

By Beth Trujillo / Assistant Features Editor

The New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science will be closed on Easter, April 9. The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs will close all of the state-run museums and historic sites on Easter. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced closures and holiday hours for its museums, historic sites and administrative offices in advance of the Easter holiday.

All Department of Cultural Affairs museum and historic sites will be closed Sunday, April 9, according to state officials.

Those locations include:

♦ New Mexico Museum of Space History in Alamogordo.

♦ New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science in Albuquerque.

♦ National Hispanic Cultural Center in Albuquerque.

♦ Los Luceros Historic Site in Alcalde.

♦ Coronado Historic Site in Bernalillo.

♦ Fort Stanton Historic Site in Fort Stanton, near Capitan.

♦ Bosque Redondo Memorial at Fort Sumner in Fort Sumner.

♦ Jemez Historic Site, just north of Jemez Springs.

♦ New Mexico Farm & Ranch Heritage Museum in Las Cruces.

♦ Lincoln Historic Site in Lincoln.

♦ Fort Selden Historic Site in Radium Springs.

♦ New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe.

♦ Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe.

♦ Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe.

♦ New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe.

According to the DCA, the museums and historic sites will be open for regular visitor hours on Friday, April 7, and Saturday, April 8.

The administrative offices of NMDCA’s museums and historic sites will close at noon on Friday, April 7, as well as New Mexico Arts, New Mexico State Library, Historic Preservation Division, Office of Archaeological Studies, the Office of the Secretary, Administrative Services Division, and Museum Resources Division.

For more information about the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs state-run museums and historic sites, visit newmexicoculture.org.

