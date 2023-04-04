Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron Man once stood

Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.

Bumblebee — one of the Autobots from the “Transformers” series — was installed Tuesday afternoon after the Iron Man statue previously at that site was mowed down by a truck earlier this year.

In the movies, Bumblebee is a Chevrolet Camaro, but this 14-foot scrap metal homage comes from Honda parts, said Sunwest Silver Co. spokesman Esteban Duran, a self-described “master multitasker” for the jewelry shop.

Duran said the Bumblee statue came from the same company as the previous Iron Man statue.

In addition to the new Bumblebee statue, there is also a roughly 8-foot statue of a gorilla made out of an estimated 60,000 spark plugs, Duran said.

Inside there is a smaller Iron Man statue that was also installed Tuesday.

Duran said jewelry store owner Ernie Montoya “buys them so he can entertain the general public,” especially children.

“We have tons of parents who come into the parking lot specifically to have their kids spend time with the sculptures … because the kids are so excited about them,” Duran said. “And that’s why he does it. … He’s a kid inside like we all are, you know?”

The original Iron Man statue met his match when he was toppled by a Dodge Dakota navigating Downtown Albuquerque end of February.

Iron Man was memorialized with a descanso shortly after the incident took place.

It is still unknown whether the original Iron Man can be returned to his post as the shop awaits news for insurance and repair costs, according to Duran.