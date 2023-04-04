Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its calendar for next year. Here’s what people are thinking about it.

Many have waited with bated breath for Albuquerque Public Schools to set its academic calendar for next school year.

In mid-March, the district finally released its official proposal, kicking off a roughly two-week public feedback period to figure out what community members thought of the plan. And while APS hasn’t yet released the results, some have already come out strongly for — and against — the plan.

The calendar, a response to recently-passed legislation increasing class time known as House Bill 130, would lengthen the school year and shorten the summer break. The bill also allows for some instructional hours to be used for professional work hours, which for APS translates into releasing many elementary and middle schoolers about two hours early on Wednesdays so teachers can have more time for collaboration.

“I think it’s one of the best calendars we’ve ever had, as long as I’ve been teaching,” said Garfield STEM Magnet and Community School teacher Toni Seidler, who’s been with APS for about 33 years. “So I’m thrilled.”

APS board members are set to vote on the calendar proposal during Wednesday’s meeting. But not all of them are on board with the recommendation, as it currently stands.

“They worked really hard to try to make something that works,” said Board Secretary Courtney Jackson, referring to district staff who worked on the calendar. “Unfortunately … I’m just not sure that this calendar as presented is what is best for students first and families second.”

Jackson took aim at the early-release component of the proposal, saying that while teachers need collaborative time, she wasn’t sure that embedding “a couple hours every single week … “works for instruction for our kids.”

She also raised concerns about what students might do in that off time.

“With families who work, I’m thinking of these little kiddos who are now going to be in aftercare,” she said. “Not only are they missing out on instruction while they do that … I’m concerned about how are families going to pay for that?”

But more collaborative time for teachers, Seidler said, is “huge” for her, other teachers and students.

“When teachers have the ability to increase our learning time with each other, it really increases our effectiveness in the classroom with kids. It also does a lot to help with our enthusiasm for our profession,” she said. “All of those things are really good for kids.”

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein elaborated that while high school teachers have built-in time for collaboration, elementary and middle school teachers don’t necessarily have those hours, meaning they often have to give up prep time.

Early-release Wednesdays, she said, would make that up.

“If we’re going to do great things with kids, we need time to learn and prepare. I don’t think the community wants just, you know, ‘Open your textbook and cover,’ ” she said.

To the concern about how students released early on Wednesdays will spend their off time, Bernstein hopes that the district works with community childcare and other support providers to make sure students have safe, enriching places to go.

Longer breaks help burnout

While Seidler said she wasn’t thrilled about the plan to start the year earlier, she liked that the proposed calendar allows for longer breaks throughout the school year.

“We get burned out, and we have families too. We have lives outside of being teachers,” she said. “So that really does help us stay refreshed or renewed. It helps fight burnout.”