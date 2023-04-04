 Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its calendar for next year. Here’s what people are thinking about it. - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its calendar for next year. Here’s what people are thinking about it.

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Public Schools headquarters located at 6400 Uptown Blvd NE, Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Many have waited with bated breath for Albuquerque Public Schools to set its academic calendar for next school year.

In mid-March, the district finally released its official proposal, kicking off a roughly two-week public feedback period to figure out what community members thought of the plan. And while APS hasn’t yet released the results, some have already come out strongly for — and against — the plan.

The calendar, a response to recently-passed legislation increasing class time known as House Bill 130, would lengthen the school year and shorten the summer break. The bill also allows for some instructional hours to be used for professional work hours, which for APS translates into releasing many elementary and middle schoolers about two hours early on Wednesdays so teachers can have more time for collaboration.

“I think it’s one of the best calendars we’ve ever had, as long as I’ve been teaching,” said Garfield STEM Magnet and Community School teacher Toni Seidler, who’s been with APS for about 33 years. “So I’m thrilled.”

APS board members are set to vote on the calendar proposal during Wednesday’s meeting. But not all of them are on board with the recommendation, as it currently stands.

Courtney Jackson

“They worked really hard to try to make something that works,” said Board Secretary Courtney Jackson, referring to district staff who worked on the calendar. “Unfortunately … I’m just not sure that this calendar as presented is what is best for students first and families second.”

Jackson took aim at the early-release component of the proposal, saying that while teachers need collaborative time, she wasn’t sure that embedding “a couple hours every single week … “works for instruction for our kids.”

She also raised concerns about what students might do in that off time.

“With families who work, I’m thinking of these little kiddos who are now going to be in aftercare,” she said. “Not only are they missing out on instruction while they do that … I’m concerned about how are families going to pay for that?”

But more collaborative time for teachers, Seidler said, is “huge” for her, other teachers and students.

“When teachers have the ability to increase our learning time with each other, it really increases our effectiveness in the classroom with kids. It also does a lot to help with our enthusiasm for our profession,” she said. “All of those things are really good for kids.”

Ellen Bernstein

Albuquerque Teachers Federation President Ellen Bernstein elaborated that while high school teachers have built-in time for collaboration, elementary and middle school teachers don’t necessarily have those hours, meaning they often have to give up prep time.

Early-release Wednesdays, she said, would make that up.

“If we’re going to do great things with kids, we need time to learn and prepare. I don’t think the community wants just, you know, ‘Open your textbook and cover,’ ” she said.

To the concern about how students released early on Wednesdays will spend their off time, Bernstein hopes that the district works with community childcare and other support providers to make sure students have safe, enriching places to go.

Longer breaks help burnout

While Seidler said she wasn’t thrilled about the plan to start the year earlier, she liked that the proposed calendar allows for longer breaks throughout the school year.

“We get burned out, and we have families too. We have lives outside of being teachers,” she said. “So that really does help us stay refreshed or renewed. It helps fight burnout.”

APS has to submit its academic calendar to the state Public Education Department by April 14, though the department said there’s “some flexibility for boards with meetings that fall soon after that date.” Jackson told the Journal that at least one board member will likely not be present for Wednesday’s meeting, meaning at least a six-member panel will vote on the calendar.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its calendar for next year. Here’s what people are thinking about it.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
State museums and historic sites will close on Easter
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs ... New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced closures and holiday hours for its museums, hist ...
2
Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iron Man has been replaced by ... Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.
3
Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its ...
ABQnews Seeker
In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally ... In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally released its official proposal, kicking off a roughly two-week public feedback period to figure out what community members ...
4
Film Prize New Mexico Jr. awards prizes to 24 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-four winning films. More than $7,000 ... Twenty-four winning films. More than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants. These are a few of the statistics from the Film Prize Junior New ...
5
Five things to know ahead of the Albuquerque Isotopes ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes play the 20th ... The Albuquerque Isotopes play the 20th home opener in franchise history Tuesday. Here's what to know before the scheduled first pitch at Isotopes Park.
6
Albuquerque man pleads guilty in 2019 West Side wreck ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Tuesday ... An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a fatal crash prosecutors said involved alcohol, reckless driving and cellphone use.
7
GoFundMe, Facebook page set up to help find blind ...
ABQnews Seeker
A GoFundMe campaign is helping support ... A GoFundMe campaign is helping support the search for Spot, a blind, nearly deaf, 18-year-old Cocker Spaniel, who was stolen along with a truck ...
8
Wait a meow-ment: Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department cautions due ...
ABQnews Seeker
It’s kitten season in Albuquerque, and ... It’s kitten season in Albuquerque, and the city is asking anyone who comes across a potentially orphaned kitten to do their due diligence before ...
9
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Albuquerque today
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be ... Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Albuquerque today, where he will visit a wildlife crossing and also highlight a grant awarded to the ...