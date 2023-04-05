Santa Fe National Cemetery expanding to Albuquerque. Here are the details.

Veterans who wish to be laid to rest in a national cemetery soon may not have to make their final journal to Santa Fe.

The federal agency that oversees veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. recently purchased 230 acres on Albuquerque’s West Side as the site of a future cemetery.

Burials at the site off Atrisco Vista NW could begin as early as 2027 if design and construction moves forward as planned, said Victor Vasquez, director of the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

The new cemetery is envisioned as a “future replacement of the Santa Fe National Cemetery,” according to a statement issued last month by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

“We plan on doing burials in both places at the same time, hopefully,” Vasquez said an interview on Tuesday. But the 90-acre Santa Fe National Cemetery is expected to run out of space by about 2030, he said.

Some 71,000 veterans and eligible family members have been interred at Santa Fe National Cemetery since it was established in 1875. The cemetery performed about 2,300 burials in 2022.

The Albuquerque site is both centrally located and large enough to serve the needs of veterans for centuries, he said.

“It’s a big cemetery,” Vasquez said. “It’s gonna take us about 300 years to fill up.”

The VA now is drawing up architectural and engineering plans for the new site and expects to put out bids for construction this fall, he said.

The Veterans Administration bought the property for $2.8 million from UP II, LLC, a New Mexico limited liability company, the VA said in a March 10 statement. State records show that UP II has a mailing address in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The site is located just south of the Double Eagle II airport and west of the Petroglyph National Monument.

Officials scouted several locations for the new cemetery, including a site off U.S. 550 in Rio Rancho owned by the state Land Office, but the deal fell through, Vasquez said.

Officials also considered a site at Kirtland Air Force Base but anticipated problems with public access to the base, he said.

An estimated 81,000 veterans live within a 75-mile radius of the new site, the VA estimates.

“The way we looked at it, (the Albuquerque site) was centrally located to pull veterans from Belen, Truth or Consequences, Los Lunas, Gallup, all of Albuquerque and some from Santa Fe,” Vasquez said.

Santa Fe National Cemetery now employs 24 workers, Vasquez said. The new site is expected to employee 15 people initially.

The VA also maintains the Fort Bayard National Cemetery near Silver City where about 4,000 people are interred.

The VA operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers’ lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico. For Veterans not buried in a VA national cemetery, VA provides headstones, markers or medallions to commemorate their service.