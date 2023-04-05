Councilors want police spokesman to rein in ‘unacceptable’ tweets

A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) A screenshot of one of dozens of Twitter exchanges involving Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos. (Twitter) Prev 1 of 19 Next

City councilors are demanding the Albuquerque Police Department change how it interacts on social media, with one councilor calling a department spokesman’s online behavior “beneath the dignity” of the city and threatening to eliminate his job.

APD Chief Harold Medina now says the department will take a different approach when responding to criticism over social media.

Multiple councilors on Monday voiced concerns about APD’s “public information officer” Twitter account run by spokesman Gilbert Gallegos, @APD_PIO, and his snide responses to members of the public. Gallegos declined an interview Tuesday.

Councilor Klarissa Peña asked APD officials and Mayor Tim Keller’s administration to look into Gallegos’ tweets and the city’s social media policy.

Even when citizens criticize city government, she argued that responses should remain respectful.

“I think, in the words of Michelle Obama, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ I really think we should do that as a city,” said Peña, who noted that, as a councilor, she has fielded her share of “tough” or even mean feedback but tries to keep things civil.

An exasperated Council President Pat Davis said councilors have already — and repeatedly — complained to city administrators about the account but seen little change. Davis said the public is “allowed” to disagree with city government, but the city should never make things more contentious.

“Let me make this clear: I will work personally to defund that position, to defund that account and to prohibit the city from using Twitter in that way if we continue to not solve this problem,” Davis said while questioning Chief Medina during the meeting. “We are not going to pick a fight with people online on social media. We are not QAnon trolls, but we are participating in it and we are encouraging it and we are elevating all of those by responding to it. It is beneath the dignity of you and this department and everything you’re working on.”

The tweets

The Twitter account began attracting attention last year.

Sometimes @APD_PIO appeared playful — if not a tad demeaning — toward critics, like tweeting “when you file a complaint, do you file as @abqscanner or a real person?”

When a Twitter user once asked @APD_PIO about the “going rate for cyber bullying and hiding behind the public keyboard?” police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos responded “six figures” and “#RecallGilbertGallegos.”

Gallegos makes about $120,000 annually.

But some tweets have been criticized as insensitive.

That includes when someone tweeted about the “APD SWAT fire that murdered Brett Rosenau,” referencing the death of a 14-year-old boy inside a house fire sparked by officers.

“Didn’t know a fire can murder someone,” Gallegos responded.

Some of Gallegos’ tweets have drawn intense scrutiny from other Twitter users, with dozens blasting his comments and questioning if it is a parody account.

Between the snarky and brash comments, the account would also respond to community questions about ongoing police activity and give context following criticism on particular incidents.

Even then, critics have emerged.

Gallegos tweeted to explain that a heavy police presence shutting down traffic was due to a fatal motorcycle crash. One user responded, “Thanks for your dismal attempt at transparency.”

“We try,” Gallegos responded.

‘It needs to change’

During Monday’s meeting, Councilor Renee Grout specifically cited a March Twitter exchange involving the APD PIO account and Doug Peterson, a prominent local businessman and vocal Keller critic. Peterson described recent APD crime data showing that property and violent crime are declining as an “absolute joke,” alleging the numbers instead reflect a poor city crime response that has conditioned people not to report it.

Gallegos responded “How is crime in Tanoan?” referencing a high-end gated community in Albuquerque.

Grout called the response “unacceptable.”

“I wouldn’t put up with it in my business. … It needs to change,” she told city Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael.

Rael described Gallegos as a “dedicated” public employee but said he and Chief Medina have had, and would continue to have, conversations with Gallegos about remaining professional.

Medina told the council he feels his department is caught in the crossfire of a “very big political battle” waged by people who loathe Keller. He said the goal is to defend officers’ work and successes but that the department will do that differently moving forward.

In an interview Tuesday, Medina said Gallegos has not been disciplined, nor will he be. He said he had allowed the spokesman to “push back” on some people he believed to be spreading misinformation.

“I have a lot of loyalty from Gilbert. I have a lot of loyalty from my staff,” Medina said. “Anytime somebody threatens to make me look bad, they’re always there to defend me and this department, because they like the direction we’re going.”

But the chief also said the department will change its social media tone and that Gallegos got personal at times.

Moving forward, Medina promised a more measured response, using “facts and numbers” to dispel criticisms. As an example, he cited some of his own recent social media exchanges.

When a Twitter user on Saturday posted a picture of his business’ broken window and wrote “Last night a homeless broke into 1 of our locations… it took APD 42 mins to get to a burglary in progress” Medina responded and explained the timeline.

The poster wrote that Medina was “splitting hairs,” prompting the chief to post “let’s work together… I’ll have (field commanders) call today, even if they are off this weekend.”

The original poster — a self-described “loud critic” of Medina and Keller — answered “… It’s refreshing to see you reach out amongst intense criticism instead of the rhetoric we’ve seen from you (sic) PIO.”

Medina told the Journal that would be the department’s “new norm.”

“Councilor Klarissa Peña said … ‘We should always take the high road,’” Medina said. “The formula we found this last weekend, to me, is a very high road.”