As signing deadline nears, Lujan Grisham approves bills on prescribed burns, elected official pay hikes

SANTA FE — As part of a gust of bill-signing action, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill that — effectively immediately — seeks to limit when prescribed burns can be ignited in New Mexico.

The measure, which was approved by lawmakers this year after the state’s most devastating wildfire season in recent history, was one of 48 bills signed by the Democratic governor.

Lujan Grisham has until Friday to act on the 130 bills that are still awaiting action, including a $9.6 billion spending plan, a $1.2 billion public works package and a bundle of tax-related changes that includes $500 taxpayer rebates.

The legislation to ban prescribed burns in areas under a red-flag warning passed the Legislature without a single “no” vote and had an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.

Sen. Ron Griggs, an Alamogordo Republican who sponsored the bill, said Tuesday that New Mexico has endured devastating fires repeatedly over the years after prescribed burns grew out of control.

The largest fire in recorded state history — the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze last year — began after wind blew a prescribed burn beyond the intended boundaries.

Griggs said the new law could make a difference, even if the U.S. Forest Service contends the state doesn’t have authority to limits federal prescribed burns.

At the least, he said, the bill would give the agency extra reason to be cautious.

“If it just makes them take one additional step,” Griggs said, “maybe it’ll save us from this ever happening again.”

Among the other bills signed Tuesday was a proposal boosting the salary levels of seven statewide elected officials — including the governor — for the first time in more than 20 years.

However, Lujan Grisham herself will not benefit from the pay raise since lawmakers deferred the 54% salary increase — from $110,000 to $169,714 per year until January 2027, or just after her second term ends.

That change was made in the Senate to ensure the governor would not violate state ethics laws by signing the bill.

Lujan Grisham said last week she was leaning toward approving the salary increases, saying, “We have not kept pace, and I’ve long complained if you want to produce leadership and leaders you have to have a salary that can support their families.”

The governor has vetoed just one bill so far this year, a measure that would have created a task force to study dual credit programs.

The other bills signed Tuesday included:

— Senate Bill 19, establishing a public database for tracking the outcome of misconduct investigations into police officers. The database would go online by July 1 next year.

— Senate Bill 29, creating medical and geriatric parole procedures for inmates who are terminally ill or meet other criteria.