Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by 40%, early childhood department says

In the past year, New Mexico lawmakers and voters have invested big in the state’s children.

Now, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department says, it’s time to get to work.

New Mexico pre-kindergarten access is expected to grow by 40%, the department said at a Tuesday press conference, which will include increasing the number of instructional hours in some programs, expanding the number of seats for children in classrooms and bumping early childhood workers’ pay.

“This is truly a historic and generational moment for New Mexico,” Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said. “We are going to be able to fully invest in our birth to 5-year-old early care and education system.”

The department’s ambitions are fueled through a dramatic uptick in pre-K funding, which according to a Legislative Finance Committee analyst amounted to a nearly 104% — or over $110 million — increase.

That money largely came from a constitutional amendment increasing distributions from the permanent school fund that was approved by New Mexico voters in November and later by U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has yet to officially sign the state’s spending bill. She has until Friday to do so.

Currently, some 15,700 children are getting pre-K services in community, school or other settings, and that number’s expected to grow by 40%, department spokesman Micah McCoy said.

To achieve the department’s goals, Groginsky estimated New Mexico will need 600 to 800 more childcare professionals.

To recruit those numbers, Groginsky pointed to established programs, including a grant that provides financial support to meet needs of college students pursuing early childhood degrees, as well as a planned pay increase.

Because pay in community-based pre-K centers isn’t standardized, McCoy couldn’t say how much wages will grow. Workers in state pre-K facilities will qualify for the 6% public school employee raises in the state’s currently-unsigned spending bill.

The hours children spend in the department’s Head Start programs, Deputy Secretary Sara Mickelson said, will also be increased from 900 to a minimum of 1,080.

Along with the department’s plan to expand statewide pre-K coverage are hopes to bring that growth to tribal communities, Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care Cotillion Sneddy said.

Still, it’s unclear how much services in Indigenous communities will expand, she said, because it’s up to them to decide what help they want.

“They tell us their needs, and they tell us what their focuses are,” she said.

Journal Capitol Bureau Chief Dan Boyd contributed to this report.