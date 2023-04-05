 Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by 40%, early childhood department says - Albuquerque Journal

Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by 40%, early childhood department says

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Assistant Secretary Cotillion Sneddy, Cabinet Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky and Deputy Secretary Sara Mickelson, all of the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, discuss pre-kindergarten expansions at a press conference on Tuesday. (Esteban Candelaria/Albuquerque Journal)

In the past year, New Mexico lawmakers and voters have invested big in the state’s children.

Now, the Early Childhood Education and Care Department says, it’s time to get to work.

New Mexico pre-kindergarten access is expected to grow by 40%, the department said at a Tuesday press conference, which will include increasing the number of instructional hours in some programs, expanding the number of seats for children in classrooms and bumping early childhood workers’ pay.

“This is truly a historic and generational moment for New Mexico,” Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky said. “We are going to be able to fully invest in our birth to 5-year-old early care and education system.”

The department’s ambitions are fueled through a dramatic uptick in pre-K funding, which according to a Legislative Finance Committee analyst amounted to a nearly 104% — or over $110 million — increase.

That money largely came from a constitutional amendment increasing distributions from the permanent school fund that was approved by New Mexico voters in November and later by U.S. Congress and President Joe Biden.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has yet to officially sign the state’s spending bill. She has until Friday to do so.

Currently, some 15,700 children are getting pre-K services in community, school or other settings, and that number’s expected to grow by 40%, department spokesman Micah McCoy said.

To achieve the department’s goals, Groginsky estimated New Mexico will need 600 to 800 more childcare professionals.

To recruit those numbers, Groginsky pointed to established programs, including a grant that provides financial support to meet needs of college students pursuing early childhood degrees, as well as a planned pay increase.

Because pay in community-based pre-K centers isn’t standardized, McCoy couldn’t say how much wages will grow. Workers in state pre-K facilities will qualify for the 6% public school employee raises in the state’s currently-unsigned spending bill.

The hours children spend in the department’s Head Start programs, Deputy Secretary Sara Mickelson said, will also be increased from 900 to a minimum of 1,080.

Along with the department’s plan to expand statewide pre-K coverage are hopes to bring that growth to tribal communities, Assistant Secretary for Native American Early Childhood Education and Care Cotillion Sneddy said.

Still, it’s unclear how much services in Indigenous communities will expand, she said, because it’s up to them to decide what help they want.

“They tell us their needs, and they tell us what their focuses are,” she said.

Journal Capitol Bureau Chief Dan Boyd contributed to this report.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by 40%, early childhood department says

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
State museums and historic sites will close on Easter
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs ... New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs announced closures and holiday hours for its museums, hist ...
2
Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by ...
ABQnews Seeker
About a $100 million funding bump ... About a $100 million funding bump is propelling the state early childhood department to expand pre-K services by some 40%.
3
Woman accused of giving son gun to shoot at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A mother and son are in ... A mother and son are in custody after the parent allegedly gave the 18-year-old a gun and told him to shoot at a homeless ...
4
As signing deadline nears, Lujan Grisham approves bills on ...
ABQnews Seeker
As part of a gust of ... As part of a gust of bill-signing action, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill that — effectively immediately — seeks ...
5
Councilors want police spokesman to rein in ‘unacceptable’ tweets
ABQnews Seeker
City councilors are demanding the Albuquerque ... City councilors are demanding the Albuquerque Police Department change how it interacts on social media, with one councilor calling a department spokesman’s online behavior ...
6
Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iron Man has been replaced by ... Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.
7
Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its ...
ABQnews Seeker
In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally ... In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally released its official proposal, kicking off a roughly two-week public feedback period to figure out what community members ...
8
Film Prize New Mexico Jr. awards prizes to 24 ...
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-four winning films. More than $7,000 ... Twenty-four winning films. More than $7,000 in scholarships and media grants. These are a few of the statistics from the Film Prize Junior New ...
9
Five things to know ahead of the Albuquerque Isotopes ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Isotopes play the 20th ... The Albuquerque Isotopes play the 20th home opener in franchise history Tuesday. Here's what to know before the scheduled first pitch at Isotopes Park.