Woman accused of giving son gun to shoot at woman, killing her

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A mother and son are in custody after the parent allegedly gave the 18-year-old a gun and told him to shoot at a homeless woman, killing her, Monday afternoon in Southeast Albuquerque.

Kristina Withrow (MDC)

Kristina Withrow, 44, and Kristian Crespin are each charged with an open count of murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the woman’s death.

Withrow and Crespin have been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. Withrow was detained at the scene and detectives arrested Crespin on Tuesday.

On Monday, officers responded around 12:40 p.m. to a shooting in the 500 block of Ortiz SE, near Zuni and San Mateo, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police detained Withrow and found a woman on the sidewalk who had been shot and later died at the hospital.

Police said they found bullet casings and a gun owned by Withrow on top of her car. Witnesses told police they heard Withrow arguing and saw her son shoot the woman before flipping her off.

Withrow’s children told police that she said Crespin, who has anger issues, shot someone and she was going to “take the blame for him,” according to the complaint. Withrow told police she ordered a “homeless lady,” who was not armed, to leave the area near her apartment and the woman yelled at her.

Police said Withrow told them she got scared and grabbed her gun but handed it to her son because he is “a good shot.” She said she told Crespin to shoot a few feet away from the woman and he fired three shots.

Withrow told police the woman was shot and leaned against a fence, saying, “You shot me, homegirl,” according to the complaint.
She said Crespin left and she picked up the bullet casings “to protect her son.”

