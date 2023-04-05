Buttigieg walks wildlife corridors, dangerous roads in Albuquerque visit

Against a howling New Mexico spring wind, a member of the president’s Cabinet donned a pair of boots and traversed underneath Interstate 25 near Santa Ana Pueblo in a graffitied cement culvert.

The path also happens to be one of the ways bears, cougars, deer and other large animals travel from the Sandia to the Jemez mountains. But improvements are needed in order to allow the animals to travel it safely. There is a long history of animal and vehicle crashes on that stretch of road, officials said.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Albuquerque on Tuesday, the same day he announced a Department of Transportation wildlife crossing pilot program that will make $350 million available over five years to help pay for projects that make it safer for animals to travel across roads. The funding was allocated in a 2021 infrastructure law.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state is poised to apply for and receive that funding, as the state has already identified 11 “hotspots” for major wildlife-vehicle crashes from work done as a part of the Wildlife Corridors Act.

“We have a responsibility to the public safety of every New Mexican, and everyone who travels here,” she said.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who walked with Buttigieg underneath the interstate, said members of the state’s congressional delegation asked Buttigieg to visit to see the work Santa Ana Pueblo has done gathering data on the movement of local wildlife for more than a decade, which has provided valuable information on how to make roads safer.

“It was striking to me that the tribal communities like Santa Ana Pueblo have, frankly, been ahead of the rest of the country on how to lead in better understanding the importance of the relationships between human settlements and the ecology,” Buttigieg said.

Glenn Harper, the range and wildlife director for the Pueblo of Santa Ana, said since 2009 the pueblo has tagged and tracked animals using GPS to find potential solutions for what can be deadly car crashes involving big animals.

One of those spots is on Interstate 25 near the Algodones exit where an arroyo flows under the interstate.

The pueblo tracked deer, elk, pronghorn, bear and cougar.

“This (GPS data) gives us the information that we need to know about where those animals want to be on the landscape, and where they’re likely to cross,” he said.

Such projects are expensive. Jeremy Romero, of the National Wildlife Federation, said a Sandia to Jemez wildlife corridor project would cost about $50 million.

“There’s a lot of science that’s gone into wildlife crossings and what’s appropriate for various different species to cross,” he said. “Some species prefer different types of crossings.”

The announcement means cities, communities and states can start applying for different projects.

“It’s lifting up and empowering … their work to track wildlife and reconnect the … wildlife of the Sandia and the Jemez mountains to the pueblo and surrounding areas,” said Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M.

Second visit from a Cabinet member this week

It was the second day in a row a Cabinet member visited New Mexico to highlight projects funded through a Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was one of the hallmark’s for the Biden administration’s first two years.

Buttigieg arrived the day after Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Albuquerque to announce $40 million in grants to expand broadband coverage in the state.

During his stop on Tuesday, Buttigieg highlighted a $6.3 million grant to upgrade Coors in the South Valley.

The money will cover much of the $8 million in improvements planned for the stretch between Gun Club and Blake roads — a project intended to reduce or eliminate pedestrian deaths and serious injuries.

The transportation secretary stopped by the intersection at Coors and Rio Bravo SW and held a roundtable discussion with Bernalillo County Fire Department officials, Mayor Tim Keller, Albuquerque Public School leaders and others to discuss dangerous conditions on the road.

The grant was awarded for improvements on a two-mile stretch of Coors that saw 685 crashes between 2015 and 2019, according to Bernalillo County’s grant application. Eight of them were fatal, including six pedestrian deaths.

“This is a prime example of our worst,” said Keller, who told Buttigieg the city was ready to throw “the kitchen sink” at improving road safety in the city. “This has always been something, from a design perspective, that no one is proud of.”