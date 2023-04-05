Baseball: Be it the Isotopes or the Dukes of yesteryear, the fans love it

To Karl Hettler, Albuquerque is a baseball town.

It’s why he could be found at the old Albuquerque Sports Stadium for years, taking in Dukes games every summer. Why, when the Dukes were sold and moved to Portland, Oregon in 2000, he eagerly awaited a professional team to fill the void.

Why Hettler, 80, is 20-for-20 on Albuquerque Isotopes home openers, remembering a dazzling flyover and raucous sellout in the Isotopes first home opener on April 11, 2003.

“They lost,” he laughed, referencing a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the then-Oklahoma Redhawks.

So, it wasn’t much of a surprise Hettler was one of the 6,639 announced fans on hand at Isotopes Park to catch the 20th home opener in Isotopes history, a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday night.

Appropriately, promotional blankets were given out to the first 2,000 fans through the gates at the coldest home game (43 degrees at first pitch with heavy winds) ever in the history of the Isotopes.

And Hettler was there, right behind home plate. And 6,638 others, too, many of whom waiting in lines stretching around Isotopes Park, an afternoon sun hardly softening the bite of repeated gusts.

None of that particularly mattered. Hey, it’s baseball. And when it comes to that, fans still feel the Isotopes are the best ticket in town.

Jacob Muniz, 29, came to the game with his girlfriend and wore a Dodgers hat and jersey in Section 201, the upper deck on the left field line. He’s from the South Valley, where “all of us just love baseball,” and was quick to second Hettler’s notion.

“Albuquerque is a baseball town,” he said, hands bundled in his hoodie, “more than any sport.”

Muniz said it was a little too cold to bring his kids but said the family experience at Isotopes games has still been good – “except for the prices, of course, but that’s everywhere.

“The kids having stuff to do out there in the outfield, rolling down the hill and stuff…it’s always nice just to come out here,” he said. “And you can always have them just run around and burn off energy.”

For Nick Jimenez, 27, his appearance at the home opener was due to a nice bit of timing more than anything else.

“Night off,” he laughed. “Just something to do.

“I don’t care, win or lose. It’s a fun time to come out here to root for the Isotopes.”

As for Evan and Elliott Musial? A father and son duo originally from Chicago (Evan a Cubs fan, Elliott with the White Sox), they were supposed to be in Flagstaff, Arizona, but a train delay forced them to make a one day-and-night stopover in Albuquerque.

They knew how the Isotopes initially got their namesake from “The Simpsons.” Both are veritable baseball fans, so they figured, why not? The weather wasn’t much of a deterrent anyway.

“This is opening day (weather) for us,” Elliott laughed, wind whipping across their seats on the right field line.

Not really for Albuquerque, though. Rolling nearly 7,000 strong at the start, fans got up and politely left throughout the game. The cold. School night. Work tomorrow. Nobody could or would be blamed for any reason to depart.

Rufilo Sena, 32, didn’t. As the Isotopes posted a four-run seventh inning to tie the game, Sena stood shrouded in one of those promotional blankets down the left-field line with three friends and did what any fan in maybe less than ideal conditions would do – he got his money’s worth.

“THE MUSTACHE,” he loudly beckoned at Salt Lake relief pitcher Aaron Hernandez, “IS RATTLED. RATTLED!”

Sena said he and his family have been coming to Isotopes games for years, and Dukes game before that. He got in line for the home opener at 3:30 p.m. and remained the loudest voice in the ballpark outside of the PA.

“No matter how cold it is, I’m out here to support them and hope for the best,” he said, swaying in the cold. “Win or lose, we love Albuquerque and we love this team.

“I love to have baseball back. 2023 is our year.”

Wednesday

Salt Lake Bees at Albuquerque, Isotopes Park, 6:35 p.m. 610 AM/95.9 FM