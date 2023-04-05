Standing tall: Mendoza’s ready

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Sebastian Fundora is a walking, punching nightmare — a 6-foot-6, 154-pound boxer of unique physical dimensions with a frenetic southpaw style that no one, thus far, has truly solved.

But then, Fundora has never faced Brian Mendoza.

Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, that time will come. Mendoza, a Cleveland High School graduate and former UNM student, will challenge Fundora on Saturday for the WBC interim super welterweight title.

Mendoza believes his time has come, as well. Time and hard work, he said this week in a phone interview, have brought him to this precipice.

“I started boxing late (at 15),” said the 5-foot-11 Mendoza, who now lives and trains in Las Vegas, Nevada. “And I feel now (at 29) I’m finally at the point where I can finally say that I have experience.

“… I’m constantly fighting and sparring world-class opposition, so I feel like the experience has finally kicked in, and my work ethic was always there. So in between the two, now I feel like I can’t be beat.”

The oddsmakers disagree, installing Fundora (20-0-1, 13 KOs) as a prohibitive betting favorite.

Mendoza (21-2, 15 KOs) has been an underdog before. It was his victory by fifth-round knockout over former world champion Jeison Rosario, a 2-to-1 favorite, on Nov. 5 that earned him a shot at Fundora.

In preparing for a bout that clearly is the most important of his career to date, Mendoza said he’s maintaining the necessary balance.

Yes, it’s big; that’s why, he said, “I flew in sparring partners to be ready for this guy’s style. … Obviously, we’ve leveled up.”

Yet, he said, on Saturday he’ll climb through the ropes with the same mindset he’s taken into his previous 23 pro bouts: “Just like any other fight.”

The interim title that Fundora holds might suggest there’s no actual WBC super welterweight champion. There is, in the person of Jermell Charlo.

In boxing, an interim title can mean whatever a particular sanctioning body wants it to mean, or it can mean nothing at all. When Fundora won the WBC interim super welterweight title, defeating Erickson Lubin by ninth-round TKO on April 10, 2022, the victory supposedly made him the mandatory challenger for Charlo’s next scheduled defense.

Instead, Charlo was matched against Tim Tzyu, but Charlo suffered a broken hand in training. No date has been set for a rescheduled Charlo-Tzyu fight.

Thus, should Mendoza defeat Fundora, he can’t count on getting the Charlo-Tzyu winner.

So — while completely focused on the job at hand — Mendoza said he’ll be ready for any and all opportunities that might arise.

The victory over Rosario, he notes, was achieved at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds.

“Charlo and Tzyu should be fighting pretty soon, but I’m open to all these guys,” he said. “… I’m available for the biggest, best opportunities I can get at either weight class.”

Getting past Fundora in the quest for a non-interim title is quite literally a tall task. And yet, Fundora makes little use of his height and 80-inch reach — preferring to fight inside. He does so with great effect, as reflected in the damage to Lubin’s face after that bout a year ago.

“He’s really just high-volume output and everything,” Mendoza said, “awkward angles and stuff. … He breaks guys down over time.

“But I don’t think he’s ever been in there with a guy that brings my tool set, and that’s what’s gonna make the difference.”

