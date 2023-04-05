 Stocks dip, yields drop on latest signs of slowing economy - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks dip, yields drop on latest signs of slowing economy

By Yuri Kageyama And Matt Ott / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are dipping on Wall Street Wednesday, and Treasury yields are dropping following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 was 0.5% lower in midday trading, a day after it broke a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was edging up by 9 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,411, as of 11:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.4% lower.

The moves were sharper in the bond market, where yields sank following weaker-than-expected reports on the health of U.S. services industries and the job market. They’re the latest signs that the economy is losing momentum following a feverish set of hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve meant to get inflation under control.

One report from the Institute for Supply Management said that growth in the U.S. services sector slowed last month by more than economists expected, as the pace of new orders cooled. A separate report suggested private employers added 145,000 jobs in March, down sharply from February’s 261,000. Perhaps more importantly for markets, pay raises also weakened for workers, according to the ADP Research Institute.

“Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down.”

Higher interest rates can undercut inflation, but only by slowing the entire economy with a blunt hammer. The hope is that the Fed can pull off the tricky balancing act of slowing the economy and job market just enough to stamp out high inflation, but not so much that it causes a recession. The Fed has hiked rates over the last year at the fastest pace in decades.

ADP’s private payroll report could offer a preview of what Friday’s more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will show. Economists expect it to say employers added 240,000 jobs last month, down from 311,000 in February.

If the job market really is slowing from the strong growth that’s helped to prop up the larger economy recently, it could offer the Fed reason to pause on its hikes to interest rates.

That’s a big deal for markets not only because it could lessen the odds of an upcoming recession, which some economists already see as a high probability. Higher rates also drag on prices for stocks, bonds and other investments.

Other reports on the economy this week also came in weaker than expected, including readings on the number of job openings across the country and the health of the manufacturing sector.

The reports have traders largely betting the Fed will hold rates steady at its next meeting in May, which would be the first time that’s happened in more than a year. Many traders are also betting the Fed will have to cut rates later this year, something that can act like steroids for markets.

The Fed, though, has consistently said it doesn’t expect to cut rates this year. Inflation is still high, and the Fed has talked often about the risk of letting up on the battle too soon. Other central banks around the world are staying aggressive to fight it.

New Zealand’s central bank raised its key rate by half a percentage point to 5.25%, double the size of what many economists were expecting. It was the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s 11th straight rate hike as it tries to cool inflation, which is running at 7.2%, far above the bank’s target level of around 2%.

On Wall Street, the majority of stocks were falling within the S&P 500, but many of the moves were modest.

On the winning side was Johnson & Johnson, which rose 3.3% after it proposed to pay nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer. It was one of the biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gain for Wednesday.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.28% from 3.34% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans. The two-year yield, which tends to move more on expectations for the Fed, dropped to 3.71% from 3.82%.

Gold was holding relatively steady at $2,036.70 per ounce. It’s up more than 11% so far this year after jumping last month amid worries about the strength of the global banking system. ___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Home » Business » Money » Stocks dip, yields drop on latest signs of slowing economy

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Stocks dip, yields drop on latest signs of slowing ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Stocks are dipping on Wall Street Wednesday, and Treasury yields are dropping following the latest signals that the U.S. economy ...
2
'A strong start': Recreational cannabis sales surpass $300M in ...
ABQnews Seeker
In a sign of the industry's ... In a sign of the industry's growth in New Mexico, more than $32 million in recreational cannabis was sold in March - a record-breaking ...
3
A key inflation gauge tracked by the Fed slowed ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge slowed sharply last month, an encouraging sign in the Fed's yearlong effort to cool price ...
4
Europe's inflation eases to 6.9% as energy falls but ...
Money
LONDON (AP) -- Inflation in the ... LONDON (AP) -- Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to 6.9% in March, the lowest level in a year, ...
5
Asian stocks follow Wall St up ahead of US ...
Money
BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks followed ... BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Friday ahead of a United States inflation update traders hope might prompt the Federal Reserve ...
6
Asian stocks mixed as anxiety over banks starts to ...
Money
BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks were ... BEIJING (AP) -- Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday as anxiety about the global financial system began to fade following three high-profile bank failures. Shanghai ...
7
Fed official: Bank rules under review in wake of ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Reserve's bank supervisors warned Silicon Valley Bank's management as early as the fall of 2021 of risks stemming from ...
8
Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank ...
Money
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. banks with a planned ...
9
Black, Hispanic investors struggle with faith in crypto
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- A software ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A software developer twice invested his savings in cryptocurrencies, only to lose it all. But he still promotes it to ...