﻿ 1 ‘seriously injured’ in single-vehicle crash on West Central

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A motorcycle rider was transported to the hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after crashing early Wednesday morning along Central west of Atrisco NW, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD officers were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the area of 47th and Central NW where they discovered a motorcycle that had crashed, Officer Chase Jewell said in a statement.

“The rider sustained life-threatening injuries due to the crash,” Jewell said. “The rider was transported to a local hospital for treatment.”

Jewell added APD Traffic Unit has taken over the investigation and more details will be released as they become available.

