 Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare center - Albuquerque Journal

Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare center

By David Biller And Laís Martins / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A man with a hatchet jumped over a wall and invaded a daycare center Wednesday in Brazil, killing four children and wounding at least five others, authorities said.

The assailant turned himself in at a police station and did not appear to have any connection with the center, which offers nursery services, preschool education and after-school activities. The dead were between the ages of 5 and 7, authorities said.

Authorities were searching for a motive, the police detective leading the investigation, Ronnie Esteves, told television reporters in Blumenau, a city in southern Brazil, near the Atlantic coast.

Images broadcast on networks showed weeping parents outside the private daycare center called Cantinho do Bom Pastor. The attack took place on the center’s playground, according to the local affiliate of television network Globo. NSC, the affiliate, showed a photo of the suspect with a closely shaved head. Police have yet to confirm his identity.

Blumenau’s mayor, Mário Hildebrandt, suspended classes and said he will declare a 30-day mourning period. The state government said in a statement that rumors circulating on social media of other potential attacks were false.

The mayor said five wounded children were take to hospitals. One was in serious condition.

School attacks in Brazil have happened with greater frequency in recent years. Last week, a student in Sao Paulo fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded several others in Sao Paulo.

Brazil has seen at least one past attack on a daycare center. That attack also occurred in Santa Catarina state, in 2021, when an assailant used a dagger to kill three children under 2 years old and two adults.

From 2000 to 2022, 16 attacks or violent episodes happened in schools, four of them in the second half of last year, according to a report from researchers led by Daniel Cara, an education professor at the University of Sao Paulo. The researchers prepared the report for the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“There is no greater pain than that of a family who loses its children or grandchildren, even more so in an act of violence against innocent and defenseless kids,” Lula wrote Wednesday on Twitter. “My thoughts and prayers are the families of victims and the community of Blumenau in the face of the monstrosity of what occurred.”

Blumenau, a city of 366,000 people, is famous for its annual Oktoberfest festival.

Home » News » World » Brazil man kills 4 children with hatchet at daycare center

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Santa Fe National Cemetery expanding to Albuquerque. Here are ...
ABQnews Seeker
The federal agency that oversees veterans’ ... The federal agency that oversees veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. recently purchased 230 acres on Albuquerque’s West Side as the site of a future ...
2
Buttigieg walks wildlife corridors, dangerous roads in Albuquerque visit
ABQnews Seeker
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in ... Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in Albuquerque on Tuesday, the same day he announced a wildlife crossing pilot program that will make $350 million ...
3
Councilors want police spokesman to rein in ‘unacceptable’ tweets
ABQnews Seeker
City councilors are demanding the Albuquerque ... City councilors are demanding the Albuquerque Police Department change how it interacts on social media, with one councilor calling a department spokesman’s online behavior ...
4
Albuquerque Public Schools board is voting Wednesday on its ...
ABQnews Seeker
In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally ... In mid-March, Albuquerque Public Schools finally released its official proposal, kicking off a roughly two-week public feedback period to figure out what community members ...
5
Woman accused of giving son gun to shoot at ...
ABQnews Seeker
A mother and son are in ... A mother and son are in custody after the parent allegedly gave the 18-year-old a gun and told him to shoot at a homeless ...
6
Baseball: Be it the Isotopes or the Dukes of ...
Featured Sports
Fans brave chilly weather for Isotopes ... Fans brave chilly weather for Isotopes opening night. Here's why they were in the stands.
7
Access to pre-K in New Mexico will grow by ...
ABQnews Seeker
About a $100 million funding bump ... About a $100 million funding bump is propelling the state early childhood department to expand pre-K services by some 40%.
8
Bumblebee statue set up in Downtown Albuquerque where Iron ...
ABQnews Seeker
Iron Man has been replaced by ... Iron Man has been replaced by a different franchise at the corner of Fourth and Lomas NW in Downtown Albuquerque.
9
As signing deadline nears, Lujan Grisham approves bills on ...
ABQnews Seeker
As part of a gust of ... As part of a gust of bill-signing action, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Tuesday on a bill that — effectively immediately — seeks ...
10
Soccer: New Mexico United pitches 6-0 shutout
Featured Sports
Downright inhospitable! The description fit both ... Downright inhospitable! The description fit both Tuesday night's weather and host New Mexico United, neither of which were kind to visiting NMSU UDA at ...