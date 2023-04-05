The giant crane that partially collapsed at Intel’s Rio Rancho site has been removed

RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho skyline has looked different lately — the giant crane at Intel that crashed down on March 23 has been removed from the site.

A broken wire caused the top half of the 450-foot- tall crane to collapse that afternoon. As of last week, the crane was completely gone from the Intel campus.

“Our contractors are moving the crane offsite for further investigation,” Communications and Media Manager for Intel New Mexico Public Affairs Katelynn Loughrin wrote in an email. “A smaller crane suited for our current and future construction needs will be brought onsite.”

Read the full story at rrobserver.com.