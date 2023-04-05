 Crews contain 200-acre grass fire east of Moriarty - Albuquerque Journal

Crews contain 200-acre grass fire east of Moriarty

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

Crews with the Moriarty Fire Department and other agencies contained a 200-acre grass fire east of Moriarty on Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m. in the area of “Martinez/Stagecoach” and spread toward Interstate 40 by mile marker 203 — or about 7 miles east of N.M. 41 — according to a Moriarty Fire Department Facebook post.

Moriarty firefighters were sent in support of the Torrance County Fire Department.

The fire was originally estimated to be around 400 acres in size, but crews determined it was actually 200 acres after it was contained.

No structures were affected by the fire, and there were no injuries to firefighters or the public.

“The cause of the fire was not found,” the Moriarty Fire Department said in its post.

