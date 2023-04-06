New Mexico’s largest wildfire: Devastation lingers one year since spark that lit Hermits Peak blaze

CLEVELAND, N.M. — Herman Lujan made his living in the mountains and meadows of Mora County, where he grazed cattle and sold Christmas trees.

Now, at 88 years old, he can’t even visit his land.

Wildfires last year scorched property that had been in his family for generations. Then floods damaged the road he’s traveled his whole life.

“I lost everything up there,” Lujan said in an interview.

A year after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — the largest in New Mexico’s recorded history — life is forever changed in the communities of Mora Valley.

Mountain homes lie in ruins. Sandbags line front yards. And the mountain sides are a strange mosaic of blackened trees and green forest.

Lujan, for his part, gave up most of his cows and isn’t eager to revisit the devastation.

“It’s just sad,” said George Trujillo, Lujan’s son in law. “Herman doesn’t even like to go out anymore. … He won’t leave this house.”

Anger at the federal government runs deep. The fires started in April last year after prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service grew out of control.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced last month that claims navigators will be calling people who submitted a formal notice of loss.

But some damage, Trujillo said, will take generations to heal.

“It’s been a year, and to me, it seems like it’s been 10 years,” said Trujillo, chairman of the Mora County Commission. “It’s been the longest year of our lives — a struggle on a daily basis — because you can’t go see that beautiful mountain.”

‘More extreme’ danger

The U.S. Forest Service lost control of a prescribed burn April 6, 2022, near Gallinas Canyon, west of Las Vegas, New Mexico. It became the Hermits Peak Fire as winds helped ignite spot fires beyond the intended boundaries.

About two weeks later, the fire merged with the Calf Canyon Fire, which also had its roots in a prescribed burn. It had started as a burn of hazardous logs in the winter, then smoldered for months before resurfacing as a wildfire, according to a federal review.

Each of the prescribed burns was intended to reduce fire danger as the changing climate increases the risk and intensity of wildfires.

But the Forest Service review of the prescribed burn that led to the Hermits Peak Fire found errors in planning and execution, including an underestimate of how dry the forest was.

State Forester Laura McCarthy — who works for a state agency, not the federal government — said forest managers are taking what lessons they can from last year’s disaster.

Hotter weather and changes in precipitation patterns are reshaping officials’ understanding of how wildfire spreads.

“We can no longer assume that the way fire behaved — and the way fire season happened last year or the year before — is going to be true this year or next year,” McCarthy said in an interview. “Things keep getting more extreme.”

In March, she pleaded with New Mexicans to heed fire restrictions and take steps to protect their property ahead of this year’s fire season.

State lawmakers this year also took action, passing legislation that would prohibit prescribed burns in areas subject to a National Weather Service red flag warning, a sign of elevated fire risk. The measure, Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo, won House and Senate approval without an opposing vote and was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Massive burn scars

After taking off last April, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burned deep into the summer, triggering a nationwide pause on prescribed burns.

President Joe Biden visited northern New Mexico, flying over the burn scar, parts of which he described as a “moonscape.”

Congress later approved about $4 billion in relief funds. And the state authorized $100 million in emergency funding intended to more quickly help local governments repair damage to roads, culverts and acequias.

But the scope of the damage is hard to fathom.

Flames scorched about 534 square miles, or about twice the geographic size of Chicago. More than 900 structures were destroyed.

The fire stretched across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from just west of Las Vegas up to Chacon, covering parts of San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.

The burn scars snake through the Carson and Santa Fe national forests, Pecos Wilderness and private land.

Tens of thousands of residents were forced to flee. Some still live in FEMA trailers.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was just one part of an especially devastating fire season last year. New Mexico also endured its second-largest fire in state history — the Black Fire, which damaged the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas near Truth or Consequences.

All told, about 1,340 square miles in New Mexico burned in wildfires last year.

‘Total chaos’

Antonio Lovato, a volunteer firefighter in Ledoux, remembers the explosions.

It was late April 2022, and the fire raced 15 miles over the course of a day.

“The wind blew over the mountain,” Lovato said, “and day turned into night. The sky just turned black, the wind, the smoke — you could just hear … the propane tanks blowing up.”

It was the beginning of an exhausting few weeks for Lovato, assistant chief at the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Department, and his daughter, Krystle Garcia, who also works for the department.

“It was total chaos — like the world was ending,” Lovato said.

State Police went door to door telling people to evacuate.

“There were some people who just left without anything,” Garcia said.

As firefighters, she and Lovato sprayed water on homes and cared for animals left behind.

The experience gave them an unusual perspective. They helped fight the fire but — unlike out-of-state crews — now live with its aftermath.

Aid has been slow to reach their community, they said, and what’s come in so far is nowhere near what’s needed.

“It’s just disheartening to see how little has been done to this point,” Garcia said.

Garcia, a Mora County employee, said she is taking a grant-writing class as she aims to help small communities like hers compete for resources against better-funded cities and counties.

Mora and San Miguel counties — the two places hit hardest by the fire — are far more Hispanic than the nation as a whole, with higher poverty rates.

Mora County is about 81% Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while San Miguel County is 78%.

Each county has a poverty rate between 21% and 22%, according to census estimates, well above the national average of 12%.

Some residents, Garcia said, remain on edge as New Mexico enters another fire season — afraid even to warm themselves by burning wood in a stove or fireplace.

Another round of fire and flooding “is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, for sure,” Garcia said. “There’s still that anxiety that lingers.”

Burned trees, storm debris

For Lujan — who used to graze cattle on his family’s property — damage from the fire and flooding left him unable to even visit the land where his parents once grew potatoes, and he made his living. A recent trip up the dirt road he’s traveled all his life had to be cut short, with mud and rocks making it impassable.

“Everything is completely different,” he said as he gazed at burned trees and storm debris.

Trujillo, the son in law, didn’t make his living off the mountain like Lujan.

But his family also has a patch of land — a source of pride and solitude.

It was the kind of place where Trujillo, a retired state employee, could take a break, walk in a meadow and watch elk passing through, or a bear munching on apples.

When he visits now, he cries.

“To see it all like this really breaks my heart,” he said. “This, to me, was heaven.”

The mountain side is now filled with dead trees. Flooding carried heavy stones into the meadow and tore a deep fissure into the land.

Trujillo doesn’t see elk anymore.

Fire maps

By the numbers

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

341,735: Acres burned in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

Acres burned in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire 900+: Structures destroyed

Structures destroyed $4 billion: Relief funds approved after federal government admitted causing the fire

Relief funds approved after federal government admitted causing the fire $100 million: Funding in state legislation to help local governments more quickly repair public works, such as damaged roads and culverts.

Federal claims office

The Federal Emergency Management Agency established a claims office, and claims navigators are calling people who filed a notice of loss. To reach the office or learn more:

Call 505-995-7133 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Send an email to ClaimsOffice@fema.dhs.gov

Visit fema.gov/hermits-peak for English or fema.gov/es/hermits-peak for Spanish.

A look back

Here’s a look back through photographs at the catastrophic wildfire and the continuing fallout.

April 2022

May 2022

June 2022

July 2022

February 2023