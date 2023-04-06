 New Mexico's largest wildfire: Devastation lingers one year since spark that lit Hermits Peak blaze - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico’s largest wildfire: Devastation lingers one year since spark that lit Hermits Peak blaze

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Herman Lujan, who once made his living grazing cattle in the mountains, stands among dead trees March 31, almost a year after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire torched 534 squares miles in northern New Mexico. Lujan said he cannot reach his land anymore after flooding damaged a road. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

CLEVELAND, N.M. — Herman Lujan made his living in the mountains and meadows of Mora County, where he grazed cattle and sold Christmas trees.

Now, at 88 years old, he can’t even visit his land.

Wildfires last year scorched property that had been in his family for generations. Then floods damaged the road he’s traveled his whole life.

“I lost everything up there,” Lujan said in an interview.

A year after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire — the largest in New Mexico’s recorded history — life is forever changed in the communities of Mora Valley.

Mountain homes lie in ruins. Sandbags line front yards. And the mountain sides are a strange mosaic of blackened trees and green forest.

Lujan, for his part, gave up most of his cows and isn’t eager to revisit the devastation.

“It’s just sad,” said George Trujillo, Lujan’s son in law. “Herman doesn’t even like to go out anymore. … He won’t leave this house.”

Anger at the federal government runs deep. The fires started in April last year after prescribed burns by the U.S. Forest Service grew out of control.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced last month that claims navigators will be calling people who submitted a formal notice of loss.

But some damage, Trujillo said, will take generations to heal.

“It’s been a year, and to me, it seems like it’s been 10 years,” said Trujillo, chairman of the Mora County Commission. “It’s been the longest year of our lives — a struggle on a daily basis — because you can’t go see that beautiful mountain.”

George Trujillo, chairman of the Mora County Commission, stands near a gully carved by stormwater runoff following the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The mountains and meadows, he said, will never look the same in his lifetime. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

‘More extreme’ danger

The U.S. Forest Service lost control of a prescribed burn April 6, 2022, near Gallinas Canyon, west of Las Vegas, New Mexico. It became the Hermits Peak Fire as winds helped ignite spot fires beyond the intended boundaries.

About two weeks later, the fire merged with the Calf Canyon Fire, which also had its roots in a prescribed burn. It had started as a burn of hazardous logs in the winter, then smoldered for months before resurfacing as a wildfire, according to a federal review.

Each of the prescribed burns was intended to reduce fire danger as the changing climate increases the risk and intensity of wildfires.

But the Forest Service review of the prescribed burn that led to the Hermits Peak Fire found errors in planning and execution, including an underestimate of how dry the forest was.

State Forester Laura McCarthy — who works for a state agency, not the federal government — said forest managers are taking what lessons they can from last year’s disaster.

Hotter weather and changes in precipitation patterns are reshaping officials’ understanding of how wildfire spreads.

“We can no longer assume that the way fire behaved — and the way fire season happened last year or the year before — is going to be true this year or next year,” McCarthy said in an interview. “Things keep getting more extreme.”

In March, she pleaded with New Mexicans to heed fire restrictions and take steps to protect their property ahead of this year’s fire season.

State lawmakers this year also took action, passing legislation that would prohibit prescribed burns in areas subject to a National Weather Service red flag warning, a sign of elevated fire risk. The measure, Senate Bill 21, sponsored by Republican Sen. Ron Griggs of Alamogordo, won House and Senate approval without an opposing vote and was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Dead, blackened trees fill the Mora Valley a year after the catastrophic Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. Residents say the changed landscape is a constant reminder of the long-lasting damage inflicted by the largest wildfire in recorded state history. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Massive burn scars

After taking off last April, the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burned deep into the summer, triggering a nationwide pause on prescribed burns.

President Joe Biden visited northern New Mexico, flying over the burn scar, parts of which he described as a “moonscape.”

Congress later approved about $4 billion in relief funds. And the state authorized $100 million in emergency funding intended to more quickly help local governments repair damage to roads, culverts and acequias.

But the scope of the damage is hard to fathom.

Flames scorched about 534 square miles, or about twice the geographic size of Chicago. More than 900 structures were destroyed.

The fire stretched across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains from just west of Las Vegas up to Chacon, covering parts of San Miguel, Mora and Taos counties.

The burn scars snake through the Carson and Santa Fe national forests, Pecos Wilderness and private land.

Tens of thousands of residents were forced to flee. Some still live in FEMA trailers.

The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire was just one part of an especially devastating fire season last year. New Mexico also endured its second-largest fire in state history — the Black Fire, which damaged the Gila and Aldo Leopold wilderness areas near Truth or Consequences.

All told, about 1,340 square miles in New Mexico burned in wildfires last year.

Krystle Garcia and Antonio Lovato of the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Department stand near blackened trees March 31 in Mora County. The daughter and father team helped fight the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire a year ago, and they are now living in its aftermath. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

‘Total chaos’

Antonio Lovato, a volunteer firefighter in Ledoux, remembers the explosions.

It was late April 2022, and the fire raced 15 miles over the course of a day.

“The wind blew over the mountain,” Lovato said, “and day turned into night. The sky just turned black, the wind, the smoke — you could just hear … the propane tanks blowing up.”

It was the beginning of an exhausting few weeks for Lovato, assistant chief at the Ledoux Volunteer Fire Department, and his daughter, Krystle Garcia, who also works for the department.

“It was total chaos — like the world was ending,” Lovato said.

State Police went door to door telling people to evacuate.

“There were some people who just left without anything,” Garcia said.

As firefighters, she and Lovato sprayed water on homes and cared for animals left behind.

The experience gave them an unusual perspective. They helped fight the fire but — unlike out-of-state crews — now live with its aftermath.

Aid has been slow to reach their community, they said, and what’s come in so far is nowhere near what’s needed.

“It’s just disheartening to see how little has been done to this point,” Garcia said.

Garcia, a Mora County employee, said she is taking a grant-writing class as she aims to help small communities like hers compete for resources against better-funded cities and counties.

Mora and San Miguel counties — the two places hit hardest by the fire — are far more Hispanic than the nation as a whole, with higher poverty rates.

Mora County is about 81% Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, while San Miguel County is 78%.

Each county has a poverty rate between 21% and 22%, according to census estimates, well above the national average of 12%.

Some residents, Garcia said, remain on edge as New Mexico enters another fire season — afraid even to warm themselves by burning wood in a stove or fireplace.

Another round of fire and flooding “is on the forefront of everyone’s mind, for sure,” Garcia said. “There’s still that anxiety that lingers.”

Burned trees, storm debris

For Lujan — who used to graze cattle on his family’s property — damage from the fire and flooding left him unable to even visit the land where his parents once grew potatoes, and he made his living. A recent trip up the dirt road he’s traveled all his life had to be cut short, with mud and rocks making it impassable.

“Everything is completely different,” he said as he gazed at burned trees and storm debris.

Trujillo, the son in law, didn’t make his living off the mountain like Lujan.

But his family also has a patch of land — a source of pride and solitude.

It was the kind of place where Trujillo, a retired state employee, could take a break, walk in a meadow and watch elk passing through, or a bear munching on apples.

When he visits now, he cries.

“To see it all like this really breaks my heart,” he said. “This, to me, was heaven.”

The mountain side is now filled with dead trees. Flooding carried heavy stones into the meadow and tore a deep fissure into the land.

Trujillo doesn’t see elk anymore.

Fire maps

Cathryn Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal
Cathryn Cunningham/Albuquerque Journal

By the numbers

Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

  • 341,735: Acres burned in Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire
  • 900+: Structures destroyed
  • $4 billion: Relief funds approved after federal government admitted causing the fire
  • $100 million: Funding in state legislation to help local governments more quickly repair public works, such as damaged roads and culverts.

Federal claims office

The Federal Emergency Management Agency established a claims office, and claims navigators are calling people who filed a notice of loss. To reach the office or learn more:

A look back

Here’s a look back through photographs at the catastrophic wildfire and the continuing fallout.

 

April 2022

Kylee Moberg tries to get through a road block on NM94 to get to her friend and horses, Friday April 22, 2022. Police blocked the road because of the Calf Canyon Fire burning near the area of the Hermit Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire burning near the San Miguel and Mora County line north of Sapello, Wednesday, April 26, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Juanito Baca cleans out anything flammable from next the coyote fence around his girlfriend’s house near the Gallinas Canyon in Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire is burning through the canyon behind him. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Gary Morton, from Las Tusas, sits in a Comfort Inn Motel room in Las Vegas, Monday April 25, 2022. The Calf Canyon Fire has forced the evacuation of many residents of San Miguel and Mora County. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
The skies in Las Vegas are dark from smoke from the Calf Canyon Fire burning in the Gallinas Canyon, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
The Calf Canyon Fire burning in the Gallinas Canyon near Las Vegas, Friday, April 29, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

May 2022

Sawyer for the Carson Hot Shots Tyler Freeman digs a hole to keep a burning log from rolling down a slope, Monday May 23, 2022. He and his co-workers are working on hot spots from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in the Carson National Forest west of Chacon. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Hannah Kligman, squad boss assistant for the Carson Hot Shots, leads her team putting out hot spots from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in the Carson National Forest west of Chacon on May 23, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Sawyers for the Carson Hot Shots Henry Hornberger, left, and Tyler Freeman cut up a hollow tree that was burring on the inside, Monday May 23, 2022. They and their co-workers are working on hot spots from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in the Carson National Forest west of Chacon. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
William Sandoval and his dogs Copper and Marissa sit in the evacuation center set up at Peñasco High School on May 9. Sandoval and his dogs were forced to leave their home in Chacon due to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Smoke from the Calf Canyon/ Hermits Peak Fire rises to join with clouds behind an old church in Llano, near Peñasco, Wednesday May 18, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Maricela MacAuley, 17, and Adam Torres, 18, a senior at Mora High School, dance at the Governor’s Mansion, Thursday May 25, 2022. The Mora High School Prom was held at the Governor’s residence in Santa Fe. Mora and communities around it have been evacuated in recent weeks because of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire buring in the area and were unable to hold the prom in Mora. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

June 2022

Alyssa Sanchez, a special education teacher at Mora Independent School, and her boyfriend Chase Perez, a custodian at the Mora School, look around what is left of their home in Abuelo, Thursday June 9, 2022. Their home was burned when the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire swept through the area. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Alyssa Sanchez, a special education teacher at Mora Independent School, stands in what is left of her home in Abuelo, Thursday June 9, 2022. Her home was burned when the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire swept through the area. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Chase Perez, a custodian at the Mora Independent School, looks what is left of his home and his dad’s ’74 AMC Javelin in Abuelo, Thursday June 9, 2022. His home and belongings was burned when the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire swept through the area. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
The remains of a home burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in El Porvenir on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Remnants of a home burned by the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire remains in Gallinas Canyon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

July 2022

Edward Dominguez, of Las Vegas, walks through the mud that covers the ground where a cabin stood on his property along Tecolote Creek in the Mineral Hill area Friday, July 22, 2022. Dominguez lost 2 houses, 13 vehicle, a tool shed and boat to the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, and now a cabin and damage to his property from a huge flood that came off the burn scare of the fire on Thursday. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Sgt. Matt Jenkins, from Albuquerque, and other members of the New Mexico National Guard, search along Tecolote Creek in Mineral Hill Friday, July 22, 2022. He and dozens of National Guardsmen are helping the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office search the area after huge flood waters off the burn scare of the Calf Cayon/Hermits Peak Fire ripped through the stream on Thursday. Here the flood washed a motorhome up against the bridge. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

February 2023

Max Garcia, standing on Feb. 20, 2023, amid the remains of his charred barn, examines what’s left of his farm equipment after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire swept through his ranch last year. The Garcias are one of three families the Journal spoke to recently about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Max and Rachel Garcia on Feb. 20, 2023, describe their experience during the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire that destroyed much of their ranch, as well as several other nearby homes. The Garcias are one of three families the Journal spoke to recently about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
The Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire ravaged much of Rachel and Max Garcia’s 600-acre ranch. Max was able to save their house to the left, but everything else was destroyed. A new barn has since been built. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Max Garcia stands next to his greenhouse that was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire pictured on Monday, February 20, 2023. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Max Garcia’s solar-powered well was a victim of the Calf Canyon/Hermit’s Peak Fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Elisa and Samuel Aragon stand on a rock barrier between their home and an arroyo on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Storm runoff from the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire has destroyed much of their farm equipment and is threatening their home off Mora County Road A023. The Aragons are one of three families the Journal spoke to recently about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire.(Eddie Moore/Journal)
Samuel Aragon stands, Monday, February 20, 2023, in his utility shed where more than a foot of silt has been washed in by floods from the from the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire. The Aragons are one of three families the Journal spoke to recently about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Sand bags protect Elisa and Samuel Aragon’s home from potential flooding from an arroyo near their property. The Aragons are one of three families the Journal spoke to recently about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Samuel Aragon’s chainsaw is buried in silt inside his utility shed. Storm runoff from the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire has destroyed Aragon’s farm equipment and is threatening his home off Mora County Road A023. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Samuel Aragon stands in his barn where a huge amount of silt has been washed in by floods at his home on Monday, February 20, 2023. Storm runoff from the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire has destroyed much of his farm equipment and is threatening his home off Mora County Road A023. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Tommie Carter, 100, looks through her photos, cards and drawings, the few things she has left from her home that was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire last spring. Carter and her family recently spoke to the Journal about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Benito Sanchez has been living in the Crowne Point Hotel since his home was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire last spring. Sanchez and his family recently spoke to the Journal about rebuilding after the catastrophic fire. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Diana Sanchez has been living in the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque hotel since her home was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire last spring. She has decorated her hotel room with photos of her late husband Ben Sanchez. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
A hand full of photos, cards and drawings sit next to,Tommie Carter. The memorabilia is what is left from her home that was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire last spring. Unable to return to their home in Mora County, she, her daughter and grandson have been sharing a hotel room at the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque hotel for the last 10 months. (Eddie Moore/Journal)
Benito Sanchez and his 100-year old grandmother Tommie Carter have been living in the Crowne Plaza Albuquerque hotel since his home was destroyed by the Calf Canyon Hermit Peak Fire 10 months ago. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

 

