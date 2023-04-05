 New Mexico man charged in Arizona woman’s disappearance. He also faces charges in Grants - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico man charged in Arizona woman’s disappearance. He also faces charges in Grants

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Seraphine Warren, center, of Salt Lake City, takes part in a rally last year to call attention to the disappearance of her aunt, Ella Mae Begay. A New Mexico man was charged in federal court this week on charges he assaulted and carjacked Begay. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A man facing federal charges in Arizona in connection with the 2021 disappearance of Ella Mae Begay had been scheduled for trial in New Mexico this month on an armed robbery charge.

Preston Henry Tolth, 23, made his first appearance Tuesday before a federal magistrate judge in Flagstaff, Arizona, on charges of assault and carjacking in Begay’s disappearance, according to a federal indictment unsealed this week.

The federal charges come less than two weeks before Tolth was scheduled to begin trial in Cibola County on unrelated felony charges.

Tolth, of Thoreau east of Gallup, was charged in 2022 with armed robbery, aggravated battery and other charges for allegedly robbing and stabbing a man in Grants on Jan. 26, 2022, court records show.

His April 19 jury trial in that case has been canceled.

In February 2022, 13th Judicial District Court Judge Amanda Villalobos ordered Tolth held in custody while awaiting trial on those charges. He had remained in custody in the Core Civic Detention Center in Cibola County pending trial, court records show.

Federal officials have not disclosed Tolth’s current whereabouts.

Tolth made his first appearance Tuesday on the federal charges before federal Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles in the U.S. District Court of Arizona in Flagstaff, court records show.

Ella Mae Begay. (Photo courtesy of the FBI)

Begay’s disappearance garnered national attention after her niece, Seraphine Warren, decided to walk from Begay’s home to Washington, D.C., to raise awareness for her aunt’s case. Begay was 62 at the time of her disappearance.

A March 14 indictment alleges that around June 15, 2021, Tolth assaulted and seriously injured Begay, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. The indictment also alleges Tolth took Begay’s Ford F150 pickup and drove it across state lines with the intention of causing death or serious injuries to Begay, the statement said.

Tolth is scheduled Friday for an arraignment and detention hearing.

Assault resulting in serious bodily injury has a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and carjacking resulting in serious injury has a maximum sentence of 25 years, the statement said.

Begay was reported missing by family members from her home in Sweetwater, Arizona, near the New Mexico border on June 15, 2021, according to a website maintained by the FBI. Begay’s pickup was seen leaving the residence early that morning.

“It was believed that the truck may have been driven toward Thoreau, New Mexico, and may have proceeded in the direction of Albuquerque,” the FBI website said.

Tolth was identified in June 2021 by the Navajo Police Department as a person of interest in Begay’s disappearance, the Farmington Daily Times reported.

The FBI offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her disappearance.

