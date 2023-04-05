Second season of ‘Schmigadoon!’ channels musicals of the ’60s and ’70s

Jaime Camil and Ann Harada were both eager to step on set for the second season of “Schmigadoon!”

Part of it was due to the fun had during the first season. The other half was the opportunity to play a new set of characters within an entirely new journey.

“The two characters are just so different,” Harada says of the two seasons. “One is so sweet and so kind, and the other is not. There’s always a great joy to be able to play the range. Also just because I love this genre of musical so much. I love this time period because these are the musicals that I grew up with.”

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” finds Josh, played by Keegan-Michael Key and Melissa, played by Cecily Strong in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.

The second season of Apple TV’s comedy debuted on Wednesday, April 5, and includes new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Strong, Key, Camil, Harada, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski and Aaron Tveit. Both Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page join the cast for season two.

Harada plays Madam Frau, while Camil plays Sergeant Rivera during the second season.

Harada says the second season takes place in Schmicago, which is inspired by the musical “Chicago.”

“I don’t want to live in Schmicago,” Harada says with a laugh.

Camil chimes in, “I do, if I’m going to be Billy Flynn. But not if I’m going to die.”

Filming took a lot out of the cast.

Camil says it was an honor to be back on set doing what he loves.

“The fact that we’re employed and doing a season two is enough for me,” Camil says. “We’re getting to do what we love most, which is to be on stage. Doing musical theater, there were absolutely no obstacles. It’s just great for us to recreate this genre of musicals. To give the audience a completely new show within the ‘Schmigadoon’ universe. If you like musical theater, you can find great Easter eggs there. If you don’t care about musical theater, you can still enjoy the show.”

Harada likes the idea of having a multiverse within “Schmigadoon!”

“We could become the new Marvel,” she says with a laugh. “There are so many alternate worlds, right? I love to think of us all as part of that.”

Camil hopes the audience can see the fun the cast had with the second season when it premieres.

“I hope we spark curiosity with people that might not like musical theater,” Camil says. “It’s about connecting with the audience on all levels.”

On TV

The second season of “Schmigadoon!” premiered on Wednesday, April 5, on Apple TV+.