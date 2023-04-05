 Santa Fe-based Parting Stone takes a dip in the 'Shark Tank' - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe-based Parting Stone takes a dip in the ‘Shark Tank’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Shark Tank
Justin Crowe, of Santa Fe-based Parting Stone, appears on an episode of “Shark Tank.” The guest shark for the episode is Gwyneth Paltrow. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

Justin Crowe has made pitches for a long time.

As the chief executive officer of Santa Fe-based Parting Stone, it’s part of his job.

In September 2022, Crowe was notified by the ABC series, “Shark Tank,” that the company had been chosen to participate in the show.

The long-running series features a panel of investors called “sharks,” who decide whether to invest as entrepreneurs make business presentations on their company or product.

At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Crowe makes the pitch to the sharks. It will air on ABC.

“I’m feeling good about it,” Crowe says. “We had two weeks to prepare for the pitch.”

Parting Stone launched in Oct. 2019. The business offers families who choose cremation as an option, an alternative to conventional ash. The service solidifies the full amount of remains into a form that resembles a collection of smooth stones.

Parting Stone works with both human and animal cremated remains.

Crowe had been thinking of the business model since his grandfather died in 2014.

In the four years since the business started, Crowe feels gratitude.

“The company is growing and I’m grateful that the families that we work with are having a positive experience,” Crowe says. “I’m grateful for the team of 29 who are passionate about it. It’s really inspiring to see how we all work together.”

Crowe says the experience of “Shark Tank” is intense.

“I’ve done hundreds of pitches in my life,” he says. “This one combines being entertaining and informative. I’m not only trying to raise money. The sharks are making an investment and I’m selling the company not only to them, but to the audience.”

On the day of filming, Crowe filmed during the middle of the day, which meant he had all morning to feel nervous.

“When it was my turn to walk through the door and down the carpet, I think it went smoothly,” he says. “It all became real when I arrived at the studio and walked by Gwenyth Paltrow, who was the guest shark. It hit me then that it was really happening.”

Parting Stone is planning a livestream party on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Friday during the show.

Crowe is looking forward to the exposure the company will get during its time on “Shark Tank.”

“We spend time hearing the stories of people,” he says. “We recognize how much trust the families put in our team and our service. We try to respect that at every step and help the families all the way through the process and holding close the new form of remains of their loved one.”

ON TV
The ABC series, “Shark Tank,” will feature Santa Fe-based Parting Stone at 7 p.m. Friday, April 7.

