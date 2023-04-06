Las Cruces International Film Festival runs on local collegian power

Less than a decade ago, Ross Marks was running the White Sands International Film Festival.

Yet there was a vision for Las Cruces to host its own festival.

Today, the Las Cruces International Film Festival is gearing up for its eighth year presenting films from across the globe.

The festival begins Wednesday, April 12, and runs through April 16 at locations around Las Cruces.

Marks is the executive director, as well a professor at New Mexico State University’s Creative Media Institute.

Along with the university, Marks has helped develop the festival to where students are the ones running it.

He says it’s one of the largest film festivals run by students.

“I teach a class in the fall where the students set up a submission platform,” Marks says. “The students pay attention to other film festivals and scout films. The films are broken into categories and the students sit down with (artist director) Jenn Garcia for the selections.”

This year the festival will screen 120 films from 20 different countries over the five days.

Marks says there were a total of 740 submissions.

In the spring, Marks says the students in his class will begin with the marketing of the festival, as well as working with the guests who are traveling to Las Cruces.

“The students run the different elements by handling the Q&A sessions, as well as the VIP events,” he says. “We have about 60-70 volunteers from NMSU and the community colleges from the area.”

Marks says the 2022 festival returned to in-person and had 10,000 people over the course of five days.

“The reward for me is that I see the students working and they are getting first-hand, real world experience of running a festival,” he says. “Over the course of the five days of the festival, the students work more than any other class the entire year.”

The festival opens with the 2021 film, “Land of Dreams,” on Wednesday, April 12.

The film stars Isabella Rossellini, Matt Dillon, William Moseley, Sheila Vand, Christopher McDonald and Anna Gunn.

The film follows Simin, played by Vand, who works for the United States Census Bureau which is not just for data collection anymore but also explores the dreams of citizens. Directed by Shoja Azari and Shirin Neshat, and produced by Sol Tryon, Amir Hamz and Christian Springer, the film acknowledges the greatness of the American experience while offering a warning beacon for what could come.

“We are looking forward to the filmmakers and stars of the film who will attend and greet the audience, and host a question-and-answer session after the screening,” Marks says.

The festival will also honor “Better Call Saul” actors Giancarlo Esposito and Patrick Fabian.

Esposito – who played Gustavo “Gus” Fring in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” – is set to receive the “Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment” at 7 p.m. April 13.

According to Marks, Esposito will be in attendance to accept the award. He will also screen one of his films at the Allen Theatres Cineport with a Q&A session after the screening.

Esposito will join a stellar list of previous recipients, which includes William H. Macy, Danny Trejo, Brendan Fraser, George Lopez, Cybill Shepherd, Richard Dreyfuss and Edward James Olmos.

Fabian, who played Howard Hamlin in “Better Call Saul,” will be presented the “Outstanding Achievement in Drama” award.

Fabian will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces at the 2023 LCIFF awards ceremony at the Rio Grande Theatre at 7 p.m. April 15.

“Patrick Fabian has had a long and successful career culminating with his work on the New Mexico series ‘Better Call Saul,’ ” says Marks. “He is known throughout our great state for his work on that show.”