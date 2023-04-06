Tajine features many dishes for two, so bring a friend and travel to Morocco

One of the main reasons we crave global cuisines is that it transports us to that place. Wherever it is. Even if we have never been there before. We can see, touch and feel the culture through the spices, ingredients and unique dishes that tell delicious stories.

That’s what you will experience when you land at Tajine, a percolating culinary concept and healthy food lounge inside BODY of Santa Fe on Cordova Road, that serves local, organic, vegetarian and vegan Moroccan-Mediterranean dishes. Owners, brothers and chefs Zack and Malek Belghiti Alaoui longed for the food and flavors of their Moroccan homeland. They have landed in a peaceful space that celebrates wellness and is an oasis for this concept that continues to gain attention and traction since they opened last August 5, on the anniversary of their father’s death. This important date also now represents a celebration of a new beginning.

BODY, a long-standing wellness center and clothing store, originally housed BODY Café in the culinary corner, which you can think of as a local culinary incubator. Then along came chef Nath with her Inspired Khmer Cuisine, and now Tajine, which fits perfectly with BODY owner Lori Parrish’s commitment to “local, organic and plant-based foods.”

Enter BODY and browse as you wander through the well-merchandised store to the cozy dining area in the back left corner. Moroccan music sets the tone, while copious pillows and cushions in shades of blue help you sink into the relaxing vibe. The open kitchen has one or two chefs cooking quietly as performance art. Aromatics and spices fill the air and prepare you for what’s to come. But please be patient. This is not a fast-food restaurant. The pace is slow, the food is slowly simmered for hours and after sipping the traditional Moroccan Mint Tea, you will appreciate everything Tajine stands for.

Named for the famous Moroccan tajine, this is the restaurant’s signature dish. Traditional tajines are used as kitchen décor to spotlight the heart of the menu inspired by the brothers’ favorite childhood meal. But before we dive into the food, let’s start with the beverage (and dessert) menu. Moroccan Mint Tea ($8 for one/$12 for two) is a must have. Your server will impress you in a theatrical way with the first pours. Gunpowder green tea combines beautifully with mint and thyme and can be served sweet or unsweet. This delicious tea is a requisite for a true Tajine dining experience.

There is also coffee, chai, cocoa and the Master Cleansing Elixir combining ginger, lemon, cayenne and maple syrup – a riff on the Master Cleanse Diet. There are also three smoothies ($8-$11) and three juices ($10-11), so those who attend yoga and exercise classes or enjoy spa treatments can swing by Tajine for something healthy before or after.

The small menu covers the hits including a Mezze Platter for one or two ($17/$27) that will satiate your heart and soul. This assorted appetizer comes with samples of five different items that can be ordered a la carte. Moroccan Salad with tomatoes, cucumbers, apple, onion and citrus vinaigrette. Za’alook is like baba ganoush but without tahini, and the Sprouted Hummus is topped with a tasty olive-caper tapenade. Then there is air-fried falafel and Bakoula – the dish that stole my heart – slowly stewed beet greens, kale, spinach, mushrooms and preserved lemons make this an incredibly savory and seductive green. The Mezze Platter, which can be a meal, comes with warm, sliced pita so you can dig right in.

Cheese lovers will zero in on the Cheese Board for one or two ($18/$30) featuring assorted European cheeses and Beldi, which is made in-house, and served with local fig jam and pita crackers. This cheeseboard situation is a perfect excuse to bring a lovely bottle of wine.

For entrees, the Tajine for one or two ($17/$27) is the star of the show. Seasonal market vegetables – currently carrots, potatoes, zucchini, green pepper and olives – are stewed low and slow with garlic, saffron, salt, pepper, turmeric, ginger, saffron, mace, cinnamon sticks and ras el hanout. A bit of harissa on the side adds a pinch of spice to this subtle dish which is served with your choice of rice, tri-color quinoa or pita.

Other options include the fantastic Nourish Bowl ($14), tri-color quinoa is topped with roasted sweet potatoes, spiced chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, dressed mixed salad greens, herbs and the tastiest ginger dressing you have ever had. This dressing is so good, I would buy a jar. On a Sunday, I picked up the Nourish Bowl to-go – it travels well and was supremely satisfying.

Naturally, the creative duo came up with a brilliant spin on the ubiquitous Santa Fe burrito and created the Collard Green Burrito ($15). Using a steamed collard green as the wrap, the stuffing is raw vegetables, brown rice, flax and pumpkin seeds and a creamy sunflower salsa.

Falafel freaks will dig the Falafel Sandwich ($15), a pita stuffed with a layer of hummus, crispy, air-fried falafel, diced tomato, cucumber, onion, a slender dill pickle and an olive. We tried the Moroccan Sandwich ($13) and were impressed with the layers of flavors. This hearty but wholesome sandwich captivated my carnivorous dining companion’s attention. She said, “This sandwich does not make me miss meat.” Pita is layered with hummus and eggplant za’alook and topped with diced tomato, cucumber, onion, dill pickle and tahini. The burrito and sandwiches all come with a simple side salad featuring dressed butter lettuce.

Not surprisingly, the desserts are centered on wellness with options ranging from the classic Vegan Beau’azza ($13), a creamy baked custard, to Coconut Pudding ($9) to Chocolate Tam’ra ($8) – two medjool dates are filled with chopped walnuts, almonds and pistachios and dipped in chocolate for the ultimate two-bite dessert. Think of this as a healthy caramel turtle and with two to an order, you can share or save the other one for later.

With so many for two options, Moroccan food is made for sharing, so bring a friend and travel to Morocco with the Moroccan Mint Tea, Mezze Platter and Tajine – all for two – and settle into your own mini-culinary travel adventure. You’ll be glad you came, and you’ll be glad to return.