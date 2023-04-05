Pete Buttigieg on airlines, trains and highways — and his ties to New Mexico

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been to New Mexico twice in the last six months, but the Cabinet member has long been familiar with the Land of Enchantment.

During a roundtable conversation about traffic safety in Albuquerque, Buttigieg told participants his mother spent her formative years in Santa Fe. And his parents met when they were teaching at New Mexico State University.

“I love telling my staff they’ll have to choose red or green, and what that means,” Buttigieg said.

The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is continuing his tour of New Mexico Wednesday, with stops in Deming and Las Cruces. There, he will highlight local projects that are being funded through an infrastructure law that was a key piece of legislation for the Biden administration during the president’s first two years in office.

The Journal talked with Buttigieg on Tuesday about several local and national transportation topics:

Journal: The city of Albuquerque is piloting a zero-fare bus program. Supporters have said it’s opening lower income people up to more opportunities. Others have said it’s caused public safety issues. What are your thoughts on the zero-fare programs and what are some issues and conversations you are seeing in other cities?

Buttigieg: We’re seeing more and more cities interested in this. And I think the most important thing is to create the space for local jurisdictions to see if it works for them, and to gather the data and see what happens. It can be empowering. But it also represents a choice in priorities that might have to compete with other things that the transit agencies want to do.

One issue for whether people choose mass transit could be a fare. Other issues could have to do with frequency and reliability. And the answer might look different from one jurisdiction to another.

We’re pretty early on in transit agencies doing this. It’s really only been in the last two or three years that you’re seeing a lot of it. I think it’s too soon for us to be able to make definitive nationwide standards.

But we certainly appreciate the spirit of that kind of work that communities are trying to do. And I think that local conversation is going to drive the results that we’ll look to try to help make policy around.

Journal: About 45% of the flights at the Albuquerque International Sunport are Southwest Airlines flights, which around the Christmas holiday canceled thousands of flights and left tens of thousands of people stranded. Where does the Department of Transportation’s investigation of that stand and what reforms or changes could come from that review?

Buttigieg: So our investigation is continuing, and it’s really focused on two areas. One, whether there was unrealistic scheduling that effectively set up the airline and passengers for failure. And secondly, making sure that they provide all of the required refunds and reimbursements. And a lot of that is because of the work we did over the summer last year, securing enforceable agreements from airlines, including Southwest, on how they would go beyond the legal minimum and take care of passengers who get stranded. That means that we now have the enforcement power to make sure they actually do that. And we’ve received thousands of complaints.

We’re also looking over their shoulder at the processing of the refund requests that come in. So the investigation is ongoing, and we’re going to continue to pursue that and we’re going to hold them accountable for any violations that emerge.

Journal: After the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio, New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury was one of several Democrats who wrote you a letter calling for specific reforms for the industry. Can those happen easily? And what reforms do you think might come out of that investigation?

Buttigieg: I’ve called on Congress to toughen standards for freight rail. And we’re also working with the tools that we have, and called on industry to change, too.

I really welcome the attention that she and others in Congress are paying to this. Because while we’re doing everything we can with authority we have, including stepped-up audits after they were drawn back by the last administration and continuing to work on a minimum-crew rule, there’s more that we could do with congressional action.

The administration supports things like toughening up the fines to a level that could actually get the attention of multibillion-dollar corporations like Norfolk Southern and requiring notifications to local jurisdictions when hazmat is coming through those jurisdictions.

The number of rail derailments and accidents is much higher than most Americans realize, and the only reason it isn’t higher than that, the reason it’s come down over the years, is through high standards and good enforcement. And we could do even more.

Journal: When it comes to the administration articulating its positions, it seems that you’re often tasked with going on Fox News. What kind of strategy does the administration have for communicating your positions to people who are not supporters?

Buttigieg: I try to share our message with anybody who will listen. You certainly can’t blame somebody for not responding to our message if they’ve never heard it. That’s why I consider it important to go into environments that are maybe considered ideologically unfriendly, whether that’s online spaces or a channel like Fox News.

Another way we get the message out is travel like this. There’s no substitute for being on the ground in a community, drawing attention both to problems and solutions, and explaining why we think our approach is going to make things better.

I mean, right now, the GOP House members of the Freedom Caucus have floated budget ideas that would actually cut railroad inspections and cut air traffic control resources at the exact moment when I think most Americans, Democrat or Republican, believe we should be doing more, not less.

I think it’s important for people to understand that we’re sending safety funding to deal with something like the dangers on Coors Boulevard, or to build these wildlife crossings, or to help with anything else in the state. The president signed this legislation that New Mexico delegation members helped support. That didn’t just happen out of the blue. There was a lot of talking before. Now, there’s action. We want to get that message out any way we can — online, in person on TV. And I’ll keep doing it.

Journal: This is your second trip to New Mexico in just a few months. What were some interesting things you saw today and what’s your initial reaction to your trip?

Buttigieg: Every visit to New Mexico reminds me that there is no one-size-fits-all policy that will work across the United States of America. Senator (Martin) Heinrich was just talking about volcanic escarpments, and how that can affect road design in Albuquerque. That’s not an issue in New York.

You see these unique issues like wildlife crossings, like fire risk, the unique issues that tribal communities are experiencing, they require a policy that sets a national tone and brings in national funding but engages local leaders and state leaders and tribal leaders on what makes sense for them. And New Mexico, I think, is very distinctive in reminding us of that.

It’s also just a an incredibly beautiful state. And a place where you really see how important transportation is because of the need to cover long distances safely; the ability to move goods affordably; and things like aviation and space that are so important to everyday life and to the economy of the state.

So, personally, it’s always a treat to be back here.