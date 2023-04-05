NM-filmed ‘Chupa’ brings a modern myth to Netflix

During the pandemic, Jonás Cuarón spent time with his children.

The time spent was watching movies from his childhood – Amblin-esque movies.

When the script for “Chupa” crossed his path, he immediately was interested.

“And I became even more interested when I realized Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan were behind the project, because many of Chris’s movies, like ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ marked my childhood,” Cuarón says. “I rewatched all those films with my kids and saw how, three decades later, they were still connecting with them. I became really interested in working with Chris and learning from him.”

Cuarón is at the helm of “Chupa,” which begins to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 7.

Production on “Chupa” began in Aug. 2021 in New Mexico.

Crews filmed for months on location around the state – including Estancia, Zia Pueblo, Mesilla, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The film follows 13-year-old Alex, played by Evan Whitten, who flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time.

There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava, played by Demián Bichir and his cousins.

Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock.

Cuarón says the myth of the chupacabra started in the ’90s in Puerto Rico after a couple of goats were found dead with wounds on their stomachs.

“The myth quickly spread all through Latin America and southern parts of the U.S., and it even reached other continents,” he says. “There were sightings all over. I first heard of it when it started; I must have been around 10 or 11. It was all over the news in Mexico and there were even sightings in the town where I grew up. I was secretly excited to run into one of them.”

Cuarón wanted to tell a different version of a chupacabra story with the film. He also made the project with kids in mind.

“But, like all good kids’ movies, and particularly the Amblin movies, the tone is so grounded and the stories are so personal that they end up connecting with older audiences,” he says. “Kids are going to immediately fall in love with Chupa because he’s so cute, but I think grownups are also going to find Demián hilarious, and really enjoy and connect with Chava and Alex’s journey. Add the fact that it takes place in the ’90s, and I think a lot of people my age will really connect with the nostalgia.”

Check out 10 facts from ‘Chupa’ that you can sink your teeth into.