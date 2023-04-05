 NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix - Albuquerque Journal

NM-filmed ‘Chupa’ brings a modern myth to Netflix

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

chupa
Director/writer Jonás Cuarón on the set of “Chupa” in New Mexico. (Tony Rivetti Jr./Netflix)

During the pandemic, Jonás Cuarón spent time with his children.

The time spent was watching movies from his childhood – Amblin-esque movies.

When the script for “Chupa” crossed his path, he immediately was interested.

“And I became even more interested when I realized Chris Columbus and Michael Barnathan were behind the project, because many of Chris’s movies, like ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ marked my childhood,” Cuarón says. “I rewatched all those films with my kids and saw how, three decades later, they were still connecting with them. I became really interested in working with Chris and learning from him.”

Cuarón is at the helm of “Chupa,” which begins to stream on Netflix on Friday, April 7.

Production on “Chupa” began in Aug. 2021 in New Mexico.

Crews filmed for months on location around the state – including Estancia, Zia Pueblo, Mesilla, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The film follows 13-year-old Alex, played by Evan Whitten, who flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time.

There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava, played by Demián Bichir and his cousins.

Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock.

Cuarón says the myth of the chupacabra started in the ’90s in Puerto Rico after a couple of goats were found dead with wounds on their stomachs.

chupacabra
From left, Demián Bichir as Chava, Evan Whitten as Alex, Ashley Ciarra as Luna and Nickolas Verdugo as Memo in “Chupa.” (Tony Rivetti Jr./Netflix)

“The myth quickly spread all through Latin America and southern parts of the U.S., and it even reached other continents,” he says. “There were sightings all over. I first heard of it when it started; I must have been around 10 or 11. It was all over the news in Mexico and there were even sightings in the town where I grew up. I was secretly excited to run into one of them.”

Cuarón wanted to tell a different version of a chupacabra story with the film. He also made the project with kids in mind.

“But, like all good kids’ movies, and particularly the Amblin movies, the tone is so grounded and the stories are so personal that they end up connecting with older audiences,” he says. “Kids are going to immediately fall in love with Chupa because he’s so cute, but I think grownups are also going to find Demián hilarious, and really enjoy and connect with Chava and Alex’s journey. Add the fact that it takes place in the ’90s, and I think a lot of people my age will really connect with the nostalgia.”

Check out 10 facts from ‘Chupa’ that you can sink your teeth into.

Streaming now
“Chupa,” which was filmed in New Mexico, is streaming on Netflix beginning Friday, April 7.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM-filmed ‘Chupa’ brings a modern myth to Netflix

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NM-filmed 'Chupa' brings a modern myth to Netflix
ABQnews Seeker
Alex discovers a mythical creature living ... Alex discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather's shed – a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown ...
2
New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
The NMMA will be built in ... The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute's flagship campus.
3
LIVE UPDATES: Albuquerque Public Schools board to vote on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are the live updates to ... Here are the live updates to tonight's school board meeting, where board members are making a decision on next year's academic calendar. You can ...
4
7 egg-cellent activities for this Easter weekend
ABQnews Seeker
Easter falls this weekend and the ... Easter falls this weekend and the spring season is in full bloom. The colors are brighter and there are more outdoor activities for those ...
5
Second season of 'Schmigadoon!' channels musicals of the '60s ...
ABQnews Seeker
The second season of Apple TV+ ... The second season of Apple TV+ comedy debuts on Wednesday, April 5, and includes new original musical numbers.
6
Santa Fe Film Institute opens grant, scholarship program applications
ABQnews Seeker
Applications for all three programs, including ... Applications for all three programs, including the Regional Grant, the Imogene Hughes Scholarship for college students, and the SFFI High School Scholarship, are now ...
7
Santa Fe-based Parting Stone takes a dip in the ...
ABQnews Seeker
At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, ... At 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, Parting Stone CEO Justin Crowe makes the pitch to the sharks. It will air on ABC.
8
Governor signs bill shielding health care providers amid simmering ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's status as a regional ... New Mexico's status as a regional haven for reproductive health care could be cemented for the forseeable future, after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed ...
9
Pete Buttigieg on airlines, trains and highways — and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years ... Buttigieg's mother spent her formative years in Santa Fe, and his parents met when they were teaching at New Mexico State University.