New Mexico Media Academy hopes to help grow ABQ Rail Yard area

Albuquerque is home to nearly 2,300 union film workers.

This isn’t including the thousands of background actors who show up for productions across the city.

With the announcement of the New Mexico Media Academy being housed in the Albuquerque Rail Yards, it is poised to bring new activity to Barelas.

The NMMA will be built in the iconic boiler shop of the Rail Yards and will be the institute’s flagship campus, offering workforce training for careers in film, television and digital media. Local employers, including Netflix, NBCUniversal and 828 Productions will collaborate with NMMA to offer paid apprenticeships to give students direct industry experience.

It’s a move that makes Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller proud.

Prior to the pandemic, Keller came in and tore up the contract to have a management company oversee the Rail Yards.

With that gesture, it was up to the city to make good on it, Keller says.

“It was a jump into the deep end,” Keller says. “From that point forward, it was on us to make it work. People continued to ask what is next and I would say, ‘At least we have control of our destiny.’ ”

It’s taken five years of work to get the New Mexico Media Academy from idea to reality.

While there’s still a year of work before it opens completely, Keller says all the pieces have fallen in place.

“(Central New Mexico Community College) is one of the partners that we looked to,” Keller says. “They are locally invested in Albuquerque and they have a history of dreaming bigger. They are constantly growing and needing space.”

Keller and the city worked to identify that the Rail Yards needed a diversity of people going to the area Monday through Friday, not just on Sunday afternoon for the Rail Yards Market.

He says Alicia J. Keyes, who had been the Albuquerque Film Office liaison prior to taking the New Mexico Economic Department Cabinet Secretary with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration, remembered the grand plan for the Rail Yards.

Keyes was a major player in bringing both Netflix and NBCUniversal to Albuquerque.

“We saw a crossroads of two industries,” Keller says. “It was a ‘eureka!’ moment.”

The city of Albuquerque, Lujan Grisham and CNM worked together to make it a reality.

“Albuquerque has solidified itself as a great film city, and we know we have to keep developing our workforce to meet industry demands,” says Max Gruner, director, Economic Development Department. “The NMMA will help ensure that local productions are staffed by local crews who have access to the highest quality training.”

Meanwhile, Tracy Hartzler, CNM president, says for more than two decades, CNM has supported the growing needs of the film industry.

“We’re honored to be joining the state of New Mexico and the city of Albuquerque in this groundbreaking partnership to increase New Mexicans’ access to high-quality training that leads to great jobs and economic growth for the film and digital media industry,” Hartzler says. “By co-locating CNM’s film and digital media programs with the New Mexico Media Academy at the Rail Yards, we’ll build state-of-the-art training and production facilities that will maximize the public’s investment in growing the film industry and revitalizing Albuquerque’s downtown communities.”

Keller says the focus now is to execute the plan as the media academy will be the anchor tenant.

“We want to bring 1,000 people a week to the area,” Keller says. “We’ve leaned heavily on community dialog for what to do with the Rail Yards. It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to deliver on what is the biggest thing to happen in 40 years. For the first time in decades, we’re going to see that come to life in a significant and powerful way.”

